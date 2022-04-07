 Memory chips and the Galaxy S22 family send Samsung's profits through the roof - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung Android

Memory chips and the Galaxy S22 family send Samsung's profits through the roof

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Memory chips and the Galaxy S22 family send Samsung's profits through the roof
Although it's still a little early for tech companies to know exactly how well they did from a financial standpoint during the recently concluded first quarter of the year, Samsung is obviously not looking to break with tradition, releasing an official estimate for the January - March 2022 period before putting together all the detailed data a few weeks down the line.

Despite well-documented global supply chain woes that led among others to a later-than-originally-expected Galaxy S22 series release, the world's largest memory chipmaker and smartphone vendor believes its consolidated operating profit for Q1 2022 will come out to anywhere between 14 and 14.2 trillion Korean won.

Considering the median figure of this estimated range, Samsung is probably looking at a net gain of around $11.6 billion for the first three months of this year, which would represent a small sequential improvement from the chaebol's Q4 2021 profit score and an outstanding 50 percent or so jump from Q1 2021.

Perhaps even more impressively, 14.1 trillion won would be Samsung's highest Q1 profit in four years, and while the company has yet to break down that expected result by divisions, analysts unsurprisingly think memory chips and smartphones will prove to be the quarter's top performers. 

Back during the first quarter of last year, for instance, the semiconductor and mobile communications businesses were responsible for roughly 35 and 46 percent respectively of the tech giant's comparatively low 9.38 trillion won operating profit, a proportion that's likely to remain largely the same when the full Q1 2022 financial report comes out.

In terms of consolidated sales, Samsung is also looking at a solid progress from 65.39 trillion won back in Q1 2021 to 77 trillion now, although Counterpoint Research (via CNBC) is actually anticipating a worrying 11 percent year-on-year decline in global smartphone shipments.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

512 GB S22 Ultra with $850 trade-in

$850 off (61%) Trade-in
$549 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

256 GB S22 Ultra with $850 trade-in

$850 off (65%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

The company clearly has a problem in the low and mid-end segments of the handset market because the high-end Galaxy S22 lineup is performing well at the worldwide box-office despite recent throttling controversies.

In line with initial expectations, Samsung was reportedly able to move "slightly over" 6 million S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra units by the end of March, beating the numbers posted by the Galaxy S21 family during its first week of availability last year by a whopping 50 percent or so.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

256GB S22+ with up to $700 trade-in

$750 off (71%) Trade-in Gift
$299 99
$1049 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

256GB S22 with up to $700 trade-in

$750 off (88%) Trade-in Gift
$99 99
$849 99
Buy at Samsung

We'll apparently have to wait until April 28 to find out more about the year-opening performance of each of Samsung's separate departments, but for the time being, congratulations are probably in order for the execs' abilities to weather all the recent chip shortage and smartphone bug-related storms.

Galaxy S22 price reduced in Samsung's home country amid GOS controversy
featured
featured
Galaxy S22 price reduced in Samsung's home country amid GOS controversy
3 days ago, 8:18 AM, by Anam Hamid
Samsung kicks off huge new Galaxy S22 series update with camera improvements
Samsung kicks off huge new Galaxy S22 series update with camera improvements
Mar 31, 2022, 7:33 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung rolls the Galaxy S22 performance update that may kill gaming battery life
Samsung rolls the Galaxy S22 performance update that may kill gaming battery life
Mar 10, 2022, 5:44 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung reportedly pivots chip strategy; may take Apple's approach
Samsung reportedly pivots chip strategy; may take Apple's approach
yesterday, 3:53 PM, by Anam Hamid

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Review
8.5
$550off $300 Special Samsung $800off $50 Special T-Mobile $750off $100 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Review
7.7
User reviews
10.0
$800off $200 Special T-Mobile $750off $300 Special Samsung $550off $500 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Review
8.8
User reviews
9.8
$1200 Special T-Mobile $800off $500 Special Samsung $850off $450 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

With 3% battery life on his iPhone, stuck with a 3G signal, a man survives a life and death ordeal
by Alan Friedman,  0
With 3% battery life on his iPhone, stuck with a 3G signal, a man survives a life and death ordeal
BlackBerry seeks to settle suit accusing it of fraudulently pumping up BlackBerry 10 demand
by Alan Friedman,  0
BlackBerry seeks to settle suit accusing it of fraudulently pumping up BlackBerry 10 demand
Samsung rolling out Android 12 to Galaxy Tab Active 3 users in selected regions
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung rolling out Android 12 to Galaxy Tab Active 3 users in selected regions
Roku adds 16 new channels to its lineup in April, including kid-friendly entertainment
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Roku adds 16 new channels to its lineup in April, including kid-friendly entertainment
Percentage of teens looking to buy an iPhone is close to a record high
by Alan Friedman,  5
Percentage of teens looking to buy an iPhone is close to a record high
YouTube TV finally adds The Weather Channel and four other channels
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube TV finally adds The Weather Channel and four other channels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless