 Samsung's hot new Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at up to $700 off with no trade-in

Deals

Samsung's hot new Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at up to $700 off with no trade-in

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung's hot new Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at up to $700 off with no trade-in
After months and months of rabid anticipation... and frantic leaking, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are finally here. Up for pre-order right off the bat, Samsung's newest crown jewels are certainly not cheap, but a heap of phenomenal launch deals actually makes it pretty easy to get your ultra-high-end model of choice at a massive discount.

Of course, the very best introductory Galaxy S22 family promotions all require you trade in an existing device, preferably a relatively recent one in good working condition. But if for some reason that's not possible or you simply want to hang on to your S21-series handset as well for a little while longer, Google has your back.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

512 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1399 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

256 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (81%) Trade-in Gift
$249 99
$1299 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Here's how you can save big on the Galaxy S22 series


As long as you don't have a problem joining the search giant's Fi wireless service or you're already a customer of the always generous MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), you're currently looking at saving up to a whopping 700 bucks with no need for a trade-in.

Depending on what member of the 5G-enabled S22 trio you prefer and exactly how much money you're willing to spend upfront, Google Fi can offer different combinations of outright smartphone discounts and bill credits.


The best deal, at least for power users, seems to be a Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256 gigs of internal storage space at $799.99 instead of its $1,299.99 list price with an extra $200 bill credit thrown in for new Fi subscribers. Existing customers are only eligible for a $100 markdown and an additional $600 bill credit when buying the same device, which is almost the same thing (but not quite).

For convenience purposes, here's a quick breakdown of all the specific discounts available for every single S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra variant:

  • Galaxy S22 (128GB) - $400 off and $100 bill credit for new customers; $500 credit for existing customers.
  • Galaxy S22 (256GB) - $450 off and $100 Fi credit for new customers; $50 off and $500 credit for existing ones.
  • Galaxy S22+ (128GB) - $400 off and $150 bill credit for new customers; $550 credit for existing customers.
  • Galaxy S22+ (256GB) - $450 off and $150 Fi credit for new customers; $50 off and $550 credit for existing ones.
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) - $400 off + $200 credit for new customers; $600 credit for existing customers.
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) - $500 off + $200 Fi credit for new customers; $100 off and $600 credit for existing ones.
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB) - $500 off and $200 Fi bill credit for new customers; $100 off + $600 credit for existing customers.

As you can notice, it's clearly wise to opt for 256GB storage configurations across the board rather than entry-level 128 gig versions, as Google Fi follows... everyone else's suit to offer "free" storage upgrades for all digital hoarders.

That will obviously come in handy seeing as how there's no microSD card slot on any of the three Galaxy S22 family members, but alas, it's currently not possible to go all the way up to 512 gigs of space on the Ultra, with every color option listed as out of stock.

Check out all the Google Fi deals here 



All the other models in all hues can be pre-ordered with no restrictions at the time of this writing, but shipping estimates will wildly vary based on a number of different factors. Keep in mind that device trade-ins are naturally possible as well to further enhance your savings, although Google is definitely not as generous as Samsung itself on that particular front.

In terms of special requirements, there's a pretty big one new Fi customers will have to meet to qualify for the aforementioned discounts - a number port-in from a different carrier. 

Existing subscribers, meanwhile, simply need to activate their swanky new handset on a current full service plan within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email and keep the phone active on Google Fi for a measly 30 consecutive days. That's basically as straightforward... and as generous as it gets.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
