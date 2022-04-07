 Samsung launches flash Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra deal with instant credits - PhoneArena

Samsung Deals

Samsung launches flash Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra deal with instant credits

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung launches flash Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra deal with instant credits
As if to celebrate spring again, Samsung is launching a flash sale on its newest Galaxy S22 series of phones, including the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra that everyone is lusting about. As usual, Samsung has the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deals and extra colors to choose from that you can't get anywhere else, plus the most generous trade-in offers without signing for a plan.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

256GB w/ $100 instant Samsung credit, up to $850 trade-in, and exclusive colors

$950 off (73%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

512GB w/ $100 instant Samsung credit, up to $850 trade-in, and exclusive colors

$950 off (68%) Trade-in Gift
$449 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

256GB w/ $100 instant credit, up to $700 trade-in and exclusive colors

$800 off (76%) Trade-in Gift
$249 99
$1049 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

256GB w/ $50 instant credit, up to $700 trade-in and exclusive colors

$750 off (88%) Trade-in Gift
$99 99
$849 99
Buy at Samsung


For instance, upgrade from your old Note 20 Ultra or last year's stopgap S21 Ultra you bought to soothe your Note-less pains, and it's an immediate $850 off! Apart from the most generous trade-in offers and exclusive colors like red, graphite, or sky blue, Samsung is running an extra Galaxy S22 series flash sale from today. 

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ deal knocks their price further by $100 in the form of instant credits you can apply towards items from Samsung's online store upon ordering. For the Galaxy S22, the credit is $50, but that brings its price down to $99 if you trade-in for its predecessor, for instance, a pretty good deal no matter how you slice it. Here are all the Galaxy S22 Ultra deals you can only get at Samsung now:

  1. $100 instant Samsung credit.
  2. Up to $850 (for a Note 20 Ultra or S21 Ultra) off with a trade-in
  3. $675 off for a Note 20 Ultra or S21 Ultra with broken screens.
  4. 3 exclusive S22 Ultra colors: Red, Sky Blue, and Graphite.
  5. Exclusive 1TB unlocked model (currently sold out).
  6. Discount bundles: 30% off the Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic, 25% the Tab S8 Ultra, and more.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Review
8.8
User reviews
9.8
68%off $450 Special Samsung $950off $350 Special Samsung $1200 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Review
8.5
$750off $100 Special Samsung $550off $300 Special Samsung $800off $50 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
