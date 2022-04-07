Samsung launches flash Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra deal with instant credits

Samsung launches flash Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra deal with instant credits0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For instance, upgrade from your old Note 20 Ultra or last year's stopgap S21 Ultra you bought to soothe your Note-less pains, and it's an immediate $850 off! Apart from the most generous trade-in offers and exclusive colors like red, graphite, or sky blue, Samsung is running an extra Galaxy S22 series flash sale from today.
The new Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ deal knocks their price further by $100 in the form of instant credits you can apply towards items from Samsung's online store upon ordering. For the Galaxy S22, the credit is $50, but that brings its price down to $99 if you trade-in for its predecessor, for instance, a pretty good deal no matter how you slice it. Here are all the Galaxy S22 Ultra deals you can only get at Samsung now:
- $100 instant Samsung credit.
- Up to $850 (for a Note 20 Ultra or S21 Ultra) off with a trade-in
- $675 off for a Note 20 Ultra or S21 Ultra with broken screens.
- 3 exclusive S22 Ultra colors: Red, Sky Blue, and Graphite.
- Exclusive 1TB unlocked model (currently sold out).
- Discount bundles: 30% off the Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic, 25% the Tab S8 Ultra, and more.
Things that are NOT allowed: