Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
The first hands-on video of the Flip 7 has appeared online.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Image Credits - Mincu Andrei (@andrei_eclynoh) on X
We have seen various Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders, and while those are always great to give you an idea about what an unreleased product will look like, nothing compares to images and videos of the real deal. For those who have been itching for a look at the new and improved Flip 7, a video has been posted online.
The video was uploaded on X by user @andrei_eclynoh and is no longer available. You can still watch it on YouTube, where it was reposted by Talks Daily Tech. This doesn't seem like a dummy unit, and we even get to see the phone in action.
The biggest highlight this year is that the Flip 7 has a bigger outer screen that wraps around the cameras, abandoning the folder-style cover display of its predecessor. Apparently, the size of the external display has increased from 3.4 inches to 4.1 inches.
That's far from the only change that will increase the Flip 7's odds of beating the best foldable phones of 2025. The outer screen is also bigger, with rumors saying it has grown from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.
The Flip 7 also looks thinner than the Flip 6. This aligns with rumors that said the phone would be 13.7 mm when folded, down from 14.9 mm. In the unfolded state, it will be 6.5 mm, so it will feel thinner in your hand compared to the 6.9 mm Flip 6.
Despite being thinner, the phone will be slightly heavier, clocking in at 188 grams. This will make it 1 gram heavier than the Flip 6, which, of course, is negligible, but is a reminder that while the device may be thinner, it's not going to weigh less.
This is understandable, though, considering the Flip 7 is not just going to be bigger, it's also going to house a bigger 4,300mAh battery. In contrast, the Flip 7 features a 4,000mAh cell.
Moving on, the Flip 7 doesn't appear to have a crease, which has always been a problem with foldable phones. The crease is likely still there and may become more noticeable with use, but it's still a welcome improvement over the Flip 6.
Samsung was one of the most innovative companies in the early days of foldables, but somehow lost ground to Chinese rivals. This impacted its sales and served as a reminder that it can't keep running on its early success. That's perhaps why it has allegedly made noticeable changes to its upcoming foldables.
Most customers will likely not mind, considering the outer display will be a lot more useful now. It will now be able to display more widgets, while the additional space will seemingly be used to show the date and time.
The Fold 7 and Flip 7 will be officially revealed on July 9 and will reportedly go on sale on July 25. An early reservation will get you a $50 credit.
