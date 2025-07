Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video

Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Image Credits - Mincu Andrei (@andrei_eclynoh) on X

Flip 7

The biggest highlight this year is that thehas a bigger outer screen that wraps around the cameras, abandoning the folder-style cover display of its predecessor. Apparently, the size of the external display has increased from 3.4 inches to 4.1 inches.

Do you think the Flip 7's larger screen will actually be more useful? Of course, I don't want to keep unfolding the device No, it's just an aesthetic thing Not really, but still a step in the right direction Of course, I don't want to keep unfolding the device 58.82% No, it's just an aesthetic thing 29.41% Not really, but still a step in the right direction 11.76%

Flip 7

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Flip 7

Flip 7

Flip 7

Flip 7

foldable phones

Recommended Stories

Flip 7

That's far from the only change that will increase the's odds of beating the best foldable phones of 2025. The outer screen is also bigger, with rumors saying it has grown from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.Thealso looks thinner than the Flip 6. This aligns with rumors that said the phone would be 13.7 mm when folded, down from 14.9 mm. In the unfolded state, it will be 6.5 mm, so it will feel thinner in your hand compared to the 6.9 mm Flip 6.Despite being thinner, the phone will be slightly heavier, clocking in at 188 grams. This will make it 1 gram heavier than the Flip 6, which, of course, is negligible, but is a reminder that while the device may be thinner, it's not going to weigh less.This is understandable, though, considering theis not just going to be bigger, it's also going to house a bigger 4,300mAh battery. In contrast, thefeatures a 4,000mAh cell.Moving on, thedoesn't appear to have a crease, which has always been a problem with. The crease is likely still there and may become more noticeable with use, but it's still a welcome improvement over the Flip 6.Samsung was one of the most innovative companies in the early days of foldables, but somehow lost ground to Chinese rivals. This impacted its sales and served as a reminder that it can't keep running on its early success. That's perhaps why it has allegedly made noticeable changes to its upcoming foldables.Not everything is going to change, though. Apart from a bigger battery and the faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, other specs will reportedly remain unchanged.Most customers will likely not mind, considering the outer display will be a lot more useful now. It will now be able to display more widgets, while the additional space will seemingly be used to show the date and time.The Fold 7 andwill be officially revealed on July 9 and will reportedly go on sale on July 25. An early reservation will get you a $50 credit.