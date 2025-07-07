Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Don't miss out – check out the early deals now.
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Don't miss out – check out the early deals now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video

The first hands-on video of the Flip 7 has appeared online.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 video
Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Image Credits - Mincu Andrei (@andrei_eclynoh) on X

We have seen various Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders, and while those are always great to give you an idea about what an unreleased product will look like, nothing compares to images and videos of the real deal. For those who have been itching for a look at the new and improved Flip 7, a video has been posted online.

The video was uploaded on X by user @andrei_eclynoh and is no longer available. You can still watch it on YouTube, where it was reposted by Talks Daily Tech. This doesn't seem like a dummy unit, and we even get to see the phone in action.

Video Thumbnail


The biggest highlight this year is that the Flip 7 has a bigger outer screen that wraps around the cameras, abandoning the folder-style cover display of its predecessor. Apparently, the size of the external display has increased from 3.4 inches to 4.1 inches.

Do you think the Flip 7's larger screen will actually be more useful?

Vote View Result


That's far from the only change that will increase the Flip 7's odds of beating the best foldable phones of 2025. The outer screen is also bigger, with rumors saying it has grown from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.

The Flip 7 also looks thinner than the Flip 6. This aligns with rumors that said the phone would be 13.7 mm when folded, down from 14.9 mm. In the unfolded state, it will be 6.5 mm, so it will feel thinner in your hand compared to the 6.9 mm Flip 6.

Despite being thinner, the phone will be slightly heavier, clocking in at 188 grams. This will make it 1 gram heavier than the Flip 6, which, of course, is negligible, but is a reminder that while the device may be thinner, it's not going to weigh less.

This is understandable, though, considering the Flip 7 is not just going to be bigger, it's also going to house a bigger 4,300mAh battery. In contrast, the Flip 7 features a 4,000mAh cell.

Moving on, the Flip 7 doesn't appear to have a crease, which has always been a problem with foldable phones. The crease is likely still there and may become more noticeable with use, but it's still a welcome improvement over the Flip 6.

Samsung was one of the most innovative companies in the early days of foldables, but somehow lost ground to Chinese rivals. This impacted its sales and served as a reminder that it can't keep running on its early success. That's perhaps why it has allegedly made noticeable changes to its upcoming foldables.

Recommended Stories
Not everything is going to change, though. Apart from a bigger battery and the faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, other specs will reportedly remain unchanged.

Most customers will likely not mind, considering the outer display will be a lot more useful now. It will now be able to display more widgets, while the additional space will seemingly be used to show the date and time.

The Fold 7 and Flip 7 will be officially revealed on July 9 and will reportedly go on sale on July 25. An early reservation will get you a $50 credit.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 reservations are open!

Reserve the upcoming book-like foldable phone by Samsung and get solid savings. If you secure a unit straight away, you'll get a $50 Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,150 additional savings. You'll also participate in a sweepstakes with a grand prize of $5,000 in Samsung Credit.
Reserve at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 7 reservations are open!

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now available for reservation! Securing a unit during the official store's reservation campaign gets you a $50 Samsung Credit and additional savings of up to $1,150. On top of that, you'll be entered into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 grand prize in Samsung Credit.
Reserve at Samsung

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 4

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 7

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
This Galaxy Watch gave Samsung an edge over Apple, and it’s coming back
This Galaxy Watch gave Samsung an edge over Apple, and it’s coming back

Latest News

Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Flagship Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 headphones get generous discount on Amazon
Flagship Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 headphones get generous discount on Amazon
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: How to watch and what to expect
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: How to watch and what to expect
T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon step up and help flood-hit Texas
T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon step up and help flood-hit Texas
A cheaper Galaxy Tab with S Pen support? Signs point to yes
A cheaper Galaxy Tab with S Pen support? Signs point to yes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless