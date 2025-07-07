Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID

The foldable iPhone may come without Apple's default authorization method.

Apple iPhone
Honor Magic V3
*Header image is referential and showcases the Honor Magic V3. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Apple’s long-awaited foldable iPhone — slated for release next year, barring unforeseen circumstances — may not have Face ID. The default authorization method for the iPhone may be removed from the foldable to reduce manufacturing costs for an already very expensive phone.

This report (translated source) should be taken with a grain of salt, as the foldable iPhone hasn’t been finalized just yet. However, production is expected to begin soon, so the current prototype is likely the final product as well.

Is the lack of Face ID a dealbreaker for you?

Vote View Result


Apple is reportedly removing Face ID from its foldable because it’s a very complex component to implement into the current design of the phone. Furthermore, the same source claims that the foldable iPhone will have the best and the most expensive screen and folding hinge in the industry.

I don’t know how much truth there is to that, as leaked foldable iPhone screen specs show that it has already been surpassed in some areas by the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. If the screen truly is the best in the industry, then Apple’s vision of a crease-less foldable may actually be coming true next year.



Apple’s severe delay when entering the foldable industry has been due to the company’s insistence on a perfect folding display. The company wants a phone with a completely invisible crease, something that I’m sure would entice many consumers to finally give foldable phones a try.

However, removing Face ID means that a key part of the Apple user experience is being taken away. While some say that Touch ID is superior, a lot of iPhone users love Face ID and may be unwilling to get the foldable iPhone if it comes without that. Its removal is part of Apple’s efforts to perfect a 20th anniversary iPhone Pro model that has no cutouts on the display, though that will still have Face ID, according to current reports.

If a minimal crease doesn’t bother you, however, then the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be an excellent choice for you. There are also other foldables like the Oppo Find N5 and the Honor Magic V5, which also feature excellent displays and much larger batteries than the Fold 7.

I think that Apple must be really confident in its foldable iPhone if it’s willing to do without Face ID.

