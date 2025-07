Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into

However, to be clear, Apple did comply with the EU’s demands. In late June, the company tweaked its App Store rules to let developers guide users toward alternative payment options outside its system. And these changes came just in time to avoid daily fines while the appeal moves forward.But Apple also introduced new business terms for those outside-the-App-Store transactions and not everyone is thrilled. Some developers say the updated policies are still too limiting – or too expensive – even if they technically follow the letter of the DMA.

And while half a billion euros might sound like a jaw-dropping penalty, it’s actually pretty mild compared to what the EU has thrown at other tech giants. Google , for example, was hit with multiple multi-billion euro fines over the years and former EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager wasn’t shy about handing out tough punishment So why was Apple’s fine relatively small? Insiders say it’s partly because the violations were short-lived and partly because the EU seems more focused on pushing companies to comply rather than just throwing huge numbers at them. There’s also some sensitivity around political tensions, like the trade tariffs that have been floating around under Trump’s administration.Apple’s appeal could drag out for months, maybe even years and there’s no guarantee the company will win. But this fight is about more than just one fine – it’s about how Apple, and other Big Tech firms, operate in one of the world’s strictest digital markets.Whether Apple manages to overturn the ruling or not, the message from the EU is clear: play by the rules or pay up.