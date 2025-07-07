Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into

Remember that $580 million fine in the EU? Apple says not so fast.

By
1comment
Apple Apps
Apple's logo displayed on a wall inside a building.
Apple has officially appealed the €500 million fine (roughly $586 million when directly converted) handed down by the European Commission earlier this year, showing it's ready to fight the EU over what it sees as unfair treatment.

This all goes back to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) – a sweeping EU law passed in 2022 designed to keep tech giants in check. According to the Commission, Apple broke the rules by restricting how app developers can steer users toward cheaper deals outside of its App Store – a move regulators say hurts competition.

In April, the Commission slapped Apple with a big fine and told the company to update its App Store policies or face even more penalties. Apple wasn’t happy about it then and it’s doubling down now with a formal appeal to the EU’s second-highest court.

Today we filed our appeal because we believe the European Commission's decision - and their unprecedented fine - go far beyond what the law requires. As our appeal will show, the EC is mandating how we run our store and forcing business terms which are confusing for developers and bad for users. We implemented this to avoid punitive daily fines and will share the facts with the court.
– Apple, July 2025

However, to be clear, Apple did comply with the EU’s demands. In late June, the company tweaked its App Store rules to let developers guide users toward alternative payment options outside its system. And these changes came just in time to avoid daily fines while the appeal moves forward.

But Apple also introduced new business terms for those outside-the-App-Store transactions and not everyone is thrilled. Some developers say the updated policies are still too limiting – or too expensive – even if they technically follow the letter of the DMA.

Apple vs EU: Who’s got the stronger case here?

Vote View Result


And while half a billion euros might sound like a jaw-dropping penalty, it’s actually pretty mild compared to what the EU has thrown at other tech giants. Google, for example, was hit with multiple multi-billion euro fines over the years and former EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager wasn’t shy about handing out tough punishment.

So why was Apple’s fine relatively small? Insiders say it’s partly because the violations were short-lived and partly because the EU seems more focused on pushing companies to comply rather than just throwing huge numbers at them. There’s also some sensitivity around political tensions, like the trade tariffs that have been floating around under Trump’s administration.

Apple’s appeal could drag out for months, maybe even years and there’s no guarantee the company will win. But this fight is about more than just one fine – it’s about how Apple, and other Big Tech firms, operate in one of the world’s strictest digital markets.

Whether Apple manages to overturn the ruling or not, the message from the EU is clear: play by the rules or pay up.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.
