Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
Samsung's cheapest clamshell pops up in Geekbench tests.
We're now only hours away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event – July 9 is the date that we're waiting for. That's when, among other things, Sammy will unveil three foldables:
The Z Flip 7 FE – as other Fan Edition devices – will be a cheaper variant of the standard Z Flip 7, but it seems that the phone will not be too far behind the competition. In fact, this phone could have a surprise or two up its sleeve.
The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE posted a single-core score of 1,940 and a multi-core score of 6,136 as seen in a recent Geekbench 6 listing. On the page, the mysterious Samsung device is referred to as SM-F761B, which is the Z Flip 7 FE's codename, as suggested in earlier leaks.
Its Geekbench results suggest that it will handle daily tasks like web browsing, messaging, and social media effortlessly, while also holding its own with more intense activities like gaming or editing photos and videos.
The Motorola Razr Plus 2025, already on the market, delivers slightly lower scores: 1,896 for single-core and 4,814 for multi-core in another Geekbench 6 listing. While the difference in single-core is small – meaning general use will feel similar – the larger gap in multi-core performance means the Razr Plus could feel slower under heavier loads or when juggling multiple demanding apps.
Now, let's talk about money. A favorite topic, I know. If Samsung launches the Z Flip 7 FE at $800, it would come in a full $200 cheaper than the $1,000 Moto Razr Plus 2025. For less money, you'd be getting not only better performance (in theory) but also Samsung's typically longer software update support, pretty decent display technology, and a robust ecosystem of devices and accessories.
To be fair, the Moto Razr Plus 2025 may still appeal to some buyers and it holds its own against the Galaxy Z Flip 6, so don't disregard it automatically.
Unless the Razr Plus model drops in price or offers standout features that truly set it apart, Samsung's new foldable could easily outshine it because of the lower price. If that's the price: July 9 will make it official.
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
The Z Flip 7 FE – as other Fan Edition devices – will be a cheaper variant of the standard Z Flip 7, but it seems that the phone will not be too far behind the competition. In fact, this phone could have a surprise or two up its sleeve.
The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE posted a single-core score of 1,940 and a multi-core score of 6,136 as seen in a recent Geekbench 6 listing. On the page, the mysterious Samsung device is referred to as SM-F761B, which is the Z Flip 7 FE's codename, as suggested in earlier leaks.
Its Geekbench results suggest that it will handle daily tasks like web browsing, messaging, and social media effortlessly, while also holding its own with more intense activities like gaming or editing photos and videos.
Geekbench scores are standardized tests for smartphones. They measure how well a device can handle both everyday tasks (single-core performance) and more demanding multitasking or heavy-duty apps (multi-core performance). In short, higher scores generally mean a faster, smoother experience.
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image by PhoneArena
The Motorola Razr Plus 2025, already on the market, delivers slightly lower scores: 1,896 for single-core and 4,814 for multi-core in another Geekbench 6 listing. While the difference in single-core is small – meaning general use will feel similar – the larger gap in multi-core performance means the Razr Plus could feel slower under heavier loads or when juggling multiple demanding apps.
Now, let's talk about money. A favorite topic, I know. If Samsung launches the Z Flip 7 FE at $800, it would come in a full $200 cheaper than the $1,000 Moto Razr Plus 2025. For less money, you'd be getting not only better performance (in theory) but also Samsung's typically longer software update support, pretty decent display technology, and a robust ecosystem of devices and accessories.
To be fair, the Moto Razr Plus 2025 may still appeal to some buyers and it holds its own against the Galaxy Z Flip 6, so don't disregard it automatically.
Unless the Razr Plus model drops in price or offers standout features that truly set it apart, Samsung's new foldable could easily outshine it because of the lower price. If that's the price: July 9 will make it official.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: