Amazon kicks off a killer new round of Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







Even better, you can bundle your marked-down Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse of choice with a premium pair of Even better, you can bundle your marked-down Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse of choice with a premium pair of Galaxy Buds 2 at a special price of their own. The noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are currently up for grabs at $20 below their $149.99 MSRP by themselves, with an additional $80 discount you can claim simply by ordering these bad boys together with the 5G-enabled S22, S22 Plus, or S22 Ultra in an unlocked variant.



In total therefore, you're essentially looking at unprecedented savings of $200 on a combination of some of the best AirPods Pro alternatives on the market today and one of the In total therefore, you're essentially looking at unprecedented savings of $200 on a combination of some of the best AirPods Pro alternatives on the market today and one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2022. Or you can always settle for the $100 Galaxy S22 series price cut alone if a $50 pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, top-notch audio quality, and stellar battery life doesn't sound like your cup of tea.





As usual, you don't have to jump through any hoops to save big on a fully unlocked handset purchased from Amazon, but you will need to make do with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room whichever of the three Galaxy S22 family members (and many colors) you'll end up opting for.



Naturally, the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are also available in higher storage configurations, but at least at the time of this writing, all of those seem to be fetching their regular prices (with deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 included for those who want them).



Keep in mind that Keep in mind that Samsung no longer offers expandable memory with its high-end devices, and while we're on the subject of flaws and weaknesses, you have a fairly large number of software bugs to take into consideration before pulling the trigger. On the other hand, the hardware setups are objectively great, and the same goes for the pretty much unrivaled (in the Android landscape, at least) software support.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up