Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead

One UI 8 brings your new privacy toolkit just where it matters most.

Samsung Android Software updates Galaxy Z Series
Four Galaxy devices with Samsung's Know Matrix logo on their displays.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner – July 9 is the big day – and while everyone's waiting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and next-gen One UI 8 in action, the company has already revealed some of the serious security upgrades it's baking into its new software.

One of the biggest upgrades is a new security system called KEEP, short for Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection. This feature is built to lock down your most personal info – the stuff your on-device AI needs to learn your habits, understand your conversations and help you out in smarter ways.

With KEEP, each app gets its own locked-down compartment inside the device's secure storage. That means if an AI-powered tool – like, let's say, Call Assist – is transcribing your phone calls for translation or summaries, that data stays in its own little digital bunker. Other apps can't peek in and that's a big win for privacy.

Samsung says that by supporting Galaxy's Personal Data Engine (PDE), KEEP will also protect features like Now Brief and Smart Gallery Search, which rely on your personal routines and preferences. All of that info stays on the device, protected by KEEP and Samsung's hardware-level Knox Vault.

Basically, Samsung is future-proofing its AI tools by making sure your data stays where it belongs – on your phone, not floating around in the cloud.

Smarter threat response across your Galaxy devices



Next, Samsung is upgrading its Knox Matrix platform to improve how Galaxy devices respond to potential threats. If One UI 8 detects something shady – like system manipulation or someone trying to forge your identity – it can automatically log that device out of your Samsung Account to keep the danger from spreading.

You'll get alerts across all your connected Galaxy devices and be guided to a new "Security status of your devices" page, where you can see what went wrong and what to do next. Even if your device isn't fully up to date, it can still warn you about possible issues with a yellow alert.

The idea here is simple: catch the problem early, stop it from spreading and give users more visibility and control across their ecosystem of Samsung gear.

Quantum-safe Wi-Fi? Yep, Samsung's doing that too


Last but not least, Samsung is also beefing up Secure Wi-Fi with post-quantum cryptography, first introduced on the Galaxy S25 series. Basically, it is trying to future-proof your phone against the day when quantum computers can crack today's top-notch encryption like it's nothing.

Right now, Secure Wi-Fi, encrypts your internet traffic – but with this update, it's adding a new cryptographic framework designed to survive the quantum era. Samsung is building in protections for what's known as "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks – where bad actors grab encrypted data today with the hope of breaking it in the future once quantum tech matures.

This new setup improves how your Galaxy phone and Samsung servers exchange encryption keys, which is the heart of keeping data safe on public Wi-Fi. And while quantum computers aren't breaking our passwords just yet, this update ensures your info won't suddenly become exposed if and when that day comes.

That said, there's a catch – Secure Wi-Fi still only gives you 1,024 MB of free protection per month on Android 13 or newer, and just 250 MB if you're on Android 12 or below. So while the encryption is solid, the data cap isn't exactly generous.

How important is strong AI privacy and security like Samsung's KEEP and Knox upgrades to you?

Vote View Result


In addition to this future-ready foundation, you do get a few more perks:

  • Auto Protect kicks in when you connect to public networks (think cafés or airports).
  • Enhanced Privacy Protection hides your identity and anonymizes your traffic.
  • Protection Activity shows you what was encrypted and which networks were protected.

In a world where we're basically living online – and AI features are becoming more personal by the day – it's good to see Samsung putting in the work to keep your private data locked down. We've seen way too many security breaches in recent years and the direction Samsung's taking with KEEP, Knox Matrix and post-quantum Wi-Fi security is promising.

So, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 may be the headliners at Unpacked, this new One UI 8 security package might end up being just as important.

