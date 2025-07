Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead

One UI 8

Quantum-safe Wi-Fi? Yep, Samsung's doing that too

Last but not least, Samsung is also beefing up Secure Wi-Fi with post-quantum cryptography, first introduced on the Galaxy S25 series. Basically, it is trying to future-proof your phone against the day when quantum computers can crack today's top-notch encryption like it's nothing.Right now, Secure Wi-Fi, encrypts your internet traffic – but with this update, it's adding a new cryptographic framework designed to survive the quantum era. Samsung is building in protections for what's known as "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks – where bad actors grab encrypted data today with the hope of breaking it in the future once quantum tech matures.This new setup improves how your Galaxy phone and Samsung servers exchange encryption keys, which is the heart of keeping data safe on public Wi-Fi. And while quantum computers aren't breaking our passwords just yet, this update ensures your info won't suddenly become exposed if and when that day comes.That said, there's a catch – Secure Wi-Fi still only gives you 1,024 MB of free protection per month on Android 13 or newer, and just 250 MB if you're on Android 12 or below. So while the encryption is solid, the data cap isn't exactly generous.