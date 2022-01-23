Galaxy S22 European prices leaked: Ultra buyers may get less RAM for the same price

Samsung has removed any last shred of doubt that the next highest-end Galaxy S series model will in essence be a Galaxy Note 20 successor. The variant, which will likely be known as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is expected to have a dock for the S Pen stylus, which will be a first for a non-Note phone. It will probably be accompanied by a Plus and a standard variant and we know quite a lot about these models as well. There haven't been many rumors about the Galaxy S22 series price, and the latest one doesn't exactly paint a rosy picture.





The Galaxy S21 series is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S20 range across the board, starting at $799. According to a recent leak, Samsung will hike prices by $100 in the US , meaning the base Galaxy S22 model will set you back $899.





It's hard to make sense of that alleged pricing strategy, given that despite the lower price tag, the Galaxy S21 family didn't sell any better than the S20. European consumers can breathe a sigh of relief because reliable industry insider Roland Quandt, who tweets from the handle @rquandt , has posted the pricing for the entire lineup and it looks like there are no changes.

Galaxy S22 European prices





Galaxy S22 8/128GB = €849

Galaxy S22 8/256GB = €899

Galaxy S22+ 8/128GB = €1,049

Galaxy S22+ 8/256GB = €1,099

Galaxy S22 Ultra 8/128GB = €1,249

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/256GB = €1,349

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/512GB = €1,449





The Galaxy S22 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is likely to cost €849, the same as last year's Galaxy S21. Similarly, the base Galaxy S22 Plus model is likely to set you back €1,049.





The entry-level Galaxy S22 Ultra variant will go for €1,249 but the catch here is that, unlike last year, the base model will not offer 12GB of RAM and you will instead have to settle for 8GB.





This doesn't align with recently leaked infographics , which imply the base Galaxy S22 Ultra version will have 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That rumor also mentions a 16GB model. An industry insider had previously implied RAM options would include 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB.





One thing that didn't pop up in either of the reports is the rumored 1TB model, which could have made the Galaxy S22 Ultra a productivity powerhouse, but oh well. The Galaxy S22 Ultra apparently has many other things going for it, including top-notch hardware specs, a refined camera system, a gigantic 5,000mAh battery with faster charging than before, and a Note-like design.





The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will seemingly be impressive in their own rights, thanks to new camera sensors and a fresh design with uniform bezels.





At the end of the day, the pricing will be a key thing to watch, considering the Apple iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 and the Google Pixel 6 at $599. Of course, the mini is well, a mini and hasn't gotten a lot of love from consumers, and the Pixel 6 duo has proven to be something of a buggy mess. If Samsung delivers a polished product, the Galaxy S22 may emerge as the best smartphone of the year.