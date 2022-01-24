Samsung Unpacked 2022 invitation leak pegs the Galaxy S22 event date and start time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That same Samsung Galaxy S22 Unpacked 2022 event website contains code that is still inactive, but reveals the exact date and time when Samsung's new phones and tablets will be unveiled. TechInsider has unearthed a few lines of code for adding the Unpacked 2022 event to your calendars and one of those links, the link to the Google Calendar, is actually active.





When is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date what time does Unpacked 2022 start?





February 9, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM PT

Samsung Unpacked 2022 event Google Calendar link





The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 announcement will be held at a Samsung Unpacked 2022 event on February 9, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM PT, according to the Google Calendar link, and the Unpacked event will again be an online-only affair, like the Galaxy S21 series unveiling.





At the Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra on the phone side, as well as its new tablet series that consists of the Galaxy Tab S8, a Tab S8+, and the ultimate 14.6" Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet that is slated to go directly against the 12.9" iPad Pro.









According to TechInsider's sources , there will be a rather prolonged "pre-booking" and "pre-reservation" period after the phones and tablets' announcement, too. Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 preorder start and final launch date are expected to be as follows:

Galaxy S22 series release date: February 25, 2022

Galaxy S22 series preorder period: February 14-24, 2022



