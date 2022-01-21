Leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs infographic busts display and storage myths

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Base 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra storage

No 1TB model

Perhaps the most disappointing Galaxy S22 Ultra news is that Samsung won't be doubling the base storage, but will instead offer the same 128GB of memory as its predecessor did at the starting price which is said to be in the $1199-$1299 range. Not only that, but the top S22 Ultra variant with the 1TB storage seems to have been wishful thinking, too.

Hopefully only for the Chinese versions of the handset, but, given that Samsung's infographics is in English and lists all chipset versions of the handset - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 - we'd wager to guess that, if this leak hold water in the end, these may be the finalized global Galaxy S22 Ultra specs.





Ultrafast 45W Galaxy S22 Ultra charging

The same generous 5000 battery





Unlike the base storage disappointment, the leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs and design infographic confirms that the flagship phone will be supporting the company's fastest charging speed at the moment.





Unlike the 25W charging that its predecessor and the final Note line entrants support, the S22 Ultra will be capable of up to 45W charging speeds with Samsung's own brick that you will probably have to buy separately.





Given that we clocked less than 90 minutes to a full charge in our Galaxy S21 Ultra review , the S22 Ultra should be able to achieve the same feat for about an hour with the same 5000mAh battery capacity.





No record S22 Ultra display brightness

But still an excellent 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel nonetheless





Moving on to the next disappointment, the big and luminant 6.8" panel of the S22 Ultra is listed as capable to hit 1500 nits of peak brightness. While this is still very impressive and one of the brightest in mobile display metrics out there, it is not the 1800 nits rumor that was bandied about.





This particular S22 Ultra specs bit got us confused as we've had thorough display benchmarks for the S22 Ultra and S22+ leak for the first time before its unveiling, and the tool clocked 1750 nits.





Either Samsung prefers to advertise the peak brightness on the conservative side, or a number of rumors that the S22 Ultra will enjoy record peak brightness have been wrong all along.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs

Same old, still impressive





About the only thing that doesn't differ from the S22 Ultra rumors is the camera kit as listed in the leaked specs infographic. We can again expect a main 108MP camera with wide f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture.





Fittingly, Samsung will keep the crazy 10MP periscope zoom camera with f/4.9 aperture that offers 10x optical magnification and will augment the zooming aspect with another 10MP camera with the same f/4.9 aperture but of the telephoto zoom variety that will offer 3x magnification aiding portrait photography and subjects that require midrange zoom levels.





The fastest S Pen in the West





most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created " expression in Last but not least, the leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra infographic is ending on a positive note by depicting a built-in S Pen stylus silo support which explains the tongue-in-cheek "" expression in Samsung's Galaxy S22 Unpacked event teaser today.





What's new and cool about the freshest S Pen arrow in Samsung's quiver is that it will have record low 2.8ms latency which means that it will be moving smooth and precise over the 6.8-inch display surface when you scribble or annotate, but its low latency will be of particular importance for drawing.





In any case, we can't wait to see which of the Galaxy S22 Ultra rumors will become facts during the Unpacked event on February 9 when the phone is expected to be introduced.

