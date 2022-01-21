Samsung to start Galaxy S22 preorder reservations with early bird bonuses

Samsung to start Galaxy S22 preorder reservations with early bird bonuses1
How and when to preorder the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, or Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Go to Samsung's featured offers and sign up to reserve a Galaxy S22 Ultra when preorders start
- Preorder reservations start: January 21 at 7AM PT/10AM ET
The Galaxy S22 announcement Unpacked event date is expected to be February 8, 2022, and, just like with last year's S-line flagships, Samsung will be launching a reservation page to gauge the interest in the new phones, and prepare the supply chain accordingly.
At the time, it gave up to a $60 Samsung Store credit to go towards accessories of your choice, plus an extra $10 credit for those who preorder via its own app that could be set for preorder notifications. In addition, it let you trade in an older phone and get up to a $700 discount on the new S-line handset, with rather generous terms.
Here's how the deals looked like at the time, so you can prepare for the bonuses of the Galaxy S22 preorder reservations campaign that will launch today at 7AM Pacific/10AM Eastern time.