Samsung

Samsung to start Galaxy S22 preorder reservations with early bird bonuses

Daniel Petrov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung starts Galaxy S22 preorder reservations with early bird bonuses
Samsung just teased its Galaxy S22 Unpacked event for February by alluding to the potential merger of its flagship Galaxy S and Note lines. Samsung will also be opening the preorder reservations option for its upcoming Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra phones at 7AM PT/10AM ET tpday, January 21. 

There would also be nice early bird discounts and bonuses to be had if you decide to hit the "Reserve now" button to buy the phones later, in the form of the usual $50 credit.

How and when to preorder the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, or Galaxy S22 Ultra 


  1. Go to Samsung's featured offers and sign up to reserve a Galaxy S22 Ultra when preorders start
  2. Preorder reservations start: January 21 at 7AM PT/10AM ET

The Galaxy S22 announcement Unpacked event date is expected to be February 8, 2022, and, just like with last year's S-line flagships, Samsung will be launching a reservation page to gauge the interest in the new phones, and prepare the supply chain accordingly.

The S21 series launch was the earliest of any S-line phone, being announced on January 14 with preorders starting right then and there. Even earlier, though, on December 28, Samsung launched the preorder reservation page that it has now set up for the Galaxy S22 series as well. 

At the time, it gave up to a $60 Samsung Store credit to go towards accessories of your choice, plus an extra $10 credit for those who preorder via its own app that could be set for preorder notifications. In addition, it let you trade in an older phone and get up to a $700 discount on the new S-line handset, with rather generous terms. 

Here's how the deals looked like at the time, so you can prepare for the bonuses of the Galaxy S22 preorder reservations campaign that will launch today at 7AM Pacific/10AM Eastern time.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
FEATURED VIDEO

