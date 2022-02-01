 These could be Samsung's final US Galaxy S22 prices (this time for real) - PhoneArena

Samsung Android

These could be Samsung's final US Galaxy S22 prices (this time for real)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
4
These could be Samsung's final US Galaxy S22 prices (this time for real)
With just a little over a week to go until Samsung finally makes its "epic standard" smartphones official, the last and arguably most important piece of the Galaxy S22 puzzle may have fallen into place.

Yes, you've probably heard that before from various sources across the world wide web, but this time, one of the most trustworthy Twitter and YouTube leakers is willing to put his reputation on the line to guarantee for the reliability and accuracy of the newly revealed info.

While said info, concerning the entire S22 family, coincides with what a few other tipsters predicted in recent months, it also directly contradicts what seemed to have become the general consensus regarding the high-end lineup's US pricing structure of late.

How much will the Galaxy S22 series cost?


  • $799 - S22
  • $999 - S22 Plus
  • $1,199 - S22 Ultra

Although nothing is certain until... it's certain, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser seems pretty certain when predicting these Galaxy S22 prices in his latest YouTube video. If correct, we're looking at essentially no change whatsoever from last year's S21 series stateside, which definitely feels like the right move on Samsung's part.


After all, the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra look an awful lot like their forerunners, both on the surface and under the hood, based on the most recently leaked renders and a trio of complete spec sheets that are virtually etched in stone.

Granted, the two smaller and humbler variants have long been rumored to replace the "glasstic" back panels of their predecessors with real glass, thus matching the ultra-premium construction of their big brother, which will obviously stay on the same design path as the S21 Ultra.

A built-in S Pen was pinpointed as the key differentiator between the S22 Ultra and its gigantic forerunner, but seeing as how the Galaxy S21 trio didn't prove anywhere near as popular as Samsung anticipated, it absolutely makes sense to offer big upgrades and added features at unchanged prices this year.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact that delayed release might have on the global popularity of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, and if S22 Ultra buyers will indeed be kept waiting down the line, as some tipsters are starting to predict.

Galaxy S22 pricing vs the competition


Things are obviously different in markets like China, Europe, or India, but in the US, the battle for both general and specific high-end supremacy involves just two brands. As such, the most important comparison we need to make is between Samsung and Apple. Without further ado, here's how much the iPhone 13 family costs right now:

  • $699 and up - iPhone 13 mini
  • $799 and up - iPhone 13
  • $999 and up - iPhone 13 Pro
  • $1,099 and up - iPhone 13 Pro Max

Right off the bat, you'll undoubtedly notice that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are set to go head-to-head against the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro while the S22 Ultra will be priced $100 higher than its direct rival. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 mini doesn't have an exact correspondent in Samsung's high-end portfolio, with the significantly larger Galaxy S21 FE technically priced at the same $699 but sold with multiple deal sweeteners basically from its first day of availability.


Keep in mind that these are all starting prices, with no premiums to be charged for the fastest 5G connectivity available at the nation's top wireless service providers and the same 128 gigs of internal storage space likely to be offered across the board. Yes, that even goes for the S22 Ultra beast, which is the only one of Samsung's three fast-approaching powerhouses expected to come in a 512GB storage configuration in addition to 128 and 256 gig models.

Last but certainly not least, you should consider the many gifts, bonuses, freebies, and cool launch deals both Samsung and US carriers have in the pipeline before deciding which of the two big high-end smartphone families to go for in the US this spring.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (102 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
