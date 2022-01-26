Notification Center

Samsung Android

These are the full Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra specs

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These are the full Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra specs
Well, the cat is now out of the bag. As in, completely. And yes, we're talking about all three cats in all their different attires. Confused? Let us clarify - all of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra secrets are out in the open for the entire world to see and analyze ahead of an official announcement officially scheduled for February 9.

Mere hours after legendary leaker Evan Blass did what he does best, revealing by far the sharpest and most reliable renders starring the three upcoming Samsung powerhouses, German publication WinFuture is following suit with a trademark report of its own.

Without further ado, here are the complete, final, and almost certainly official Galaxy S22 series specifications, alongside yet another fresh round of high-quality renders in all expected paint jobs and probable prices for the German market. By the way, all of the information you're about to read exclusively concerns the old continent, so don't panic if you see no mention of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which will surely still find its way inside these phones stateside.

Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22


While totally unsurprising at this point, the "vanilla" Galaxy S22 specs are definitely not disappointing or underwhelming, with a thinner profile and more compact overall body than last year's base S21 and a slightly smaller battery falling in line with a smaller but brighter and more sophisticated panel.


The uniform bezels also seem to be thinner this time around, crucially contributing to a decidedly more premium look and feel alongside the return of a true glass back.

  • 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 10-120Hz refresh rate support, and 1500 nits maximum brightness
  • Gorilla Glass Victus protection
  • 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm dimensions
  • 167 grams weight
  • Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC with octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.8GHz and AMD RDNA graphics
  • Android 12 with One UI 4.1 software
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128/256GB storage options
  • Rear-facing camera system: 50MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom
  • 10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture
  • 3,700mAh battery
  • 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, DeX, Wireless PowerShare
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Black, white, pink gold, green colors
  • €849 - 8/128GB configuration; €899 - 8/256GB variant

Galaxy S22+ specs and features


How important is a larger screen to you? Well, it looks like you'll soon have to decide, as the plus-sized, non-Ultra member of the S22 family is otherwise identical to its little brother. We're talking same premium build, same memory and storage options, same exact cameras, and, well, of course, a bigger battery to go with the enhanced energy consumption of the extra screen real estate.


Even the colors are all the same, unless that old rumor about an eye-catching purple flavor will end up materializing only for one of the two non-Ultra Galaxy S22 models. Obviously, the European pricing will be different, and the same undoubtedly goes for the US market, where we expect the S22+ to be around 200 bucks costlier than the "regular" S22. Worth the premium? You tell us.

  • 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 10-120Hz refresh rate technology, and 1750 nits maximum brightness
  • Gorilla Glass Victus
  • 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm dimensions
  • 195 grams weight
  • Exynos 2200 processor
  • Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128 and 256GB storage space
  • 50 + 12 + 10MP rear shooters
  • 10MP front-facing camera
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, DeX, Wireless PowerShare, UWB
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Black, white, pink gold, green colors
  • €1049 - 8/128GB model; €1099 - 8/256GB variant

Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications, images, and prices


The key selling point of the most impressive member of Samsung's "epic standard" lineup is actually not listed in the spec sheet below, although it is prominently featured in basically every single image leaked over the last couple of months. Yes, Galaxy Note nostalgics, we're talking about the mighty S Pen, which will be included as standard with all S22 Ultra versions, vastly improving the already solid value proposition of the S21 Ultra, which only supports the stylus as a separate purchase.


The S22 Ultra's advantages over the S22 and S22+ don't stop there, of course, with the bigger screen alone rocking important upgrades across the resolution, refresh rate, and brightness departments. Then you have more memory and storage (at least as options), more cameras, and perhaps most importantly, better cameras, at least on paper. Does all that justify a purchase at a European starting price likely to convert to $1,250 stateside? Once again, that's for you to decide and let us know in the comments section down below.

  • 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED curved display with 3080 x 1440 pixel resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and 1750 nits maximum brightness
  • Gorilla Glass Victus
  • 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions
  • 227 grams weight
  • Exynos 2200 processor
  • Android 12 with One UI 4.1 pre-installed
  • 8 and 12GB RAM options
  • 128/256/512GB storage
  • Quad rear camera setup: 108MP main with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, 10MP telephoto with f/2.4 aperture and OIS, 10MP telephoto with f/4.9 aperture and OIS
  • 40MP front-facing snapper with f/2.2 aperture
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, DeX, Wireless PowerShare, UWB
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Black, white, burgundy, green colors
  • €1249 - 8/128GB; €1349 - 12/256GB; €1449 - 12/512GB

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (97 updates)

