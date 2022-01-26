These are the full Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra specs

all









Without further ado, here are the complete, final, and almost certainly official Galaxy S22 series specifications, alongside yet another fresh round of high-quality renders in all expected paint jobs and probable prices for the German market. By the way, all of the information you're about to read exclusively concerns the old continent, so don't panic if you see no mention of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which will surely still find its way inside these phones stateside.

Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22





While totally unsurprising at this point, the "vanilla" Galaxy S22 specs are definitely not disappointing or underwhelming, with a thinner profile and more compact overall body than last year's base S21 and a slightly smaller battery falling in line with a smaller but brighter and more sophisticated panel.









The uniform bezels also seem to be thinner this time around, crucially contributing to a decidedly more premium look and feel alongside the return of a true glass back.





6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 10-120Hz refresh rate support, and 1500 nits maximum brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus protection

146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm dimensions

167 grams weight

Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC with octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.8GHz and AMD RDNA graphics

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 software

8GB RAM

128/256GB storage options

Rear-facing camera system: 50MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom

10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture

3,700mAh battery

4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, DeX, Wireless PowerShare

IP68 water resistance

Black, white, pink gold, green colors

€849 - 8/128GB configuration; €899 - 8/256GB variant

Galaxy S22+ specs and features





How important is a larger screen to you? Well, it looks like you'll soon have to decide, as the plus-sized, non-Ultra member of the S22 family is otherwise identical to its little brother. We're talking same premium build, same memory and storage options, same exact cameras, and, well, of course, a bigger battery to go with the enhanced energy consumption of the extra screen real estate.









Even the colors are all the same, unless that old rumor about an eye-catching purple flavor will end up materializing only for one of the two non-Ultra Galaxy S22 models. Obviously, the European pricing will be different, and the same undoubtedly goes for the US market, where we expect the S22+ to be around 200 bucks costlier than the "regular" S22. Worth the premium? You tell us.





6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 10-120Hz refresh rate technology, and 1750 nits maximum brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm dimensions

195 grams weight

Exynos 2200 processor

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top

8GB RAM

128 and 256GB storage space

50 + 12 + 10MP rear shooters

10MP front-facing camera

4,500mAh battery

4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, DeX, Wireless PowerShare, UWB

IP68 water resistance

Black, white, pink gold, green colors

€1049 - 8/128GB model; €1099 - 8/256GB variant

Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications, images, and prices





The key selling point of the most impressive member of Samsung's "epic standard" lineup is actually not listed in the spec sheet below, although it is prominently featured in basically every single image leaked over the last couple of months. Yes, Galaxy Note nostalgics, we're talking about the mighty S Pen, which will be included as standard with all S22 Ultra versions, vastly improving the already solid value proposition of the S21 Ultra, which only supports the stylus as a separate purchase.









The S22 Ultra's advantages over the S22 and S22+ don't stop there, of course, with the bigger screen alone rocking important upgrades across the resolution, refresh rate, and brightness departments. Then you have more memory and storage (at least as options), more cameras, and perhaps most importantly, better cameras, at least on paper. Does all that justify a purchase at a European starting price likely to convert to $1,250 stateside? Once again, that's for you to decide and let us know in the comments section down below.





6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED curved display with 3080 x 1440 pixel resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and 1750 nits maximum brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions

227 grams weight

Exynos 2200 processor

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 pre-installed

8 and 12GB RAM options

128/256/512GB storage

Quad rear camera setup: 108MP main with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, 10MP telephoto with f/2.4 aperture and OIS, 10MP telephoto with f/4.9 aperture and OIS

40MP front-facing snapper with f/2.2 aperture

5,000mAh battery

4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, DeX, Wireless PowerShare, UWB

IP68 water resistance

Black, white, burgundy, green colors

€1249 - 8/128GB; €1349 - 12/256GB; €1449 - 12/512GB

