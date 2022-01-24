Hot new leaks may have confirmed Galaxy S22 US prices and Samsung Unpacked time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





For those keeping score at home, this is the third batch of intel spilled on the web over the last 24 hours alone and the... umpteenth time the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are in the limelight ahead of their official announcement with key details pretty much etched in stone.

When will the Galaxy S22 series be announced?













That's because a slightly less renowned but increasingly trustworthy social media tipster already pointed to the same date and a different US kickoff time that just so happens to fall in line with what Blass is now revealing if we assume that goes for the GMT timezone.





To recap (and clarify if needed), we now have two rock-solid sources providing concrete evidence in support of the following Galaxy S22 Unpacked dates and times:





February 9, 10 AM in New York

February 9, 7 AM in Los Angeles

February 9, 3 PM in London

February 9, 4 PM in Paris

February 9, 11 PM in Beijing

February 10, midnight in Seoul

February 9, 8:30 PM in New Delhi

February 10, 2 AM in Sydney



It's also for the sake of clarity that we should point out there are absolutely no intentions to hold any in-person events in any of those places, with the entire Galaxy-loving world instead likely to be invited to a virtual announcement on Samsung's official website. Stay tuned for all the necessary live streaming info!

"Confirmed" Galaxy S22 US prices





No, technically nothing is confirmed until Samsung... comes out and confirms it beyond the shadow of a doubt. But after a long series of extremely similar predictions for several different markets, there's another Twitter prediction you might want to know about, and bizarrely enough, even a Google survey that just so happens to list the exact same numbers.









That's right, Big G itself apparently wants to know if people are planning to "upgrade to the new Samsung S22" when it launches on February 8. While that date is evidently likely to prove inaccurate by a day, there's almost a 100 percent chance these will be the official Galaxy S22 US prices





$899 - S22

$1099 - S22 Plus

$1299 - S22 Ultra



At first glance, that's certainly a less-than-ideal pricing structure to take on an incredibly popular iPhone 13 lineup including "regular", Pro, and Pro Max variants normally fetching $799, $999, and $1099 respectively. A comparison with last year's Galaxy S21 series is not particularly encouraging either, especially if recent rumors of entry-level S22 configurations pairing 8 gigs of RAM with 128GB storage space across the board will end up commercially materializing.









On the bright side, there's no clear mention of that today, which makes us hopeful that maybe, just maybe the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will cost a whopping $1299 with a 12GB memory count and/or 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room after all. Of course, the 6.8-inch giant is also widely expected to carry the Galaxy Note series legacy with a built-in S Pen , which will obviously be included in the standard retail price this time around.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up