iOS Android 5G

These are the Verizon phones (including iPhone models) that support its C-band 5G service right now

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
These are the Verizon phones (including iPhone models) that support its C-band 5G service right now
On Wednesday, Verizon and AT&T launched their C-band 5G service after both carriers decided to hold off on releasing the signals near airports.The fear is that the mid-band frequencies will interfere with aircraft instrumentation used for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) landings. The C-band runs between 3.7-4.0 GHz defining it as mid-band which means that it delivers faster 5G download data speeds than low-band 5G and travels farther than high-band mmWave signals.

Verizon and AT&T made a huge mistake when they started to build out their 5G networks by focusing on mmWave high-band. While those signals deliver the 1Gbps download speeds that grab headlines, not too many subscribers will ever experience such zippy 5G right now because of the limited high-band coverage now available.

So you could say that with signals that go longer and aren't blocked by structures, mid-band spectrum is in the sweet spot for 5G. Actually, it's like Goldilocks with speeds that aren't the fastest, but they are not the slowest. And more Verizon subscribers will have access to the C-band than mmWave signals.

After T-Mobile scored a huge coup by acquiring Sprint for its hoard of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum, AT&T and Verizon were forced to play catch up and did so by combining to bid nearly $69 billion for C-band licenses during an FCC auction. So the question is, which Verizon 5G handsets are compatible with the new 5G C-band airwaves?

Which iPhone models currently run Verizon's C-band 5G?


Here's the deal. The only iPhone models that support 5G are the 2020 iPhone 12 series and the 2021 iPhone 13 line. This is one of those situations where it doesn't matter if you're using a "Pro" or "non-Pro" version of the iPhone since both support sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. The C-band would fall into the former category. And if you own an iPad that has 5G support, it also will work with C-band 5G.

Let's spell it out for you. If you have one of these iPhone models, you can receive fast Verizon C-band signals: iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini as well as iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini.

The iPad models supporting C-band 5G from Verizon include the: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen), and the iPad mini 6.

Verizon says that when it comes to its C-band 5G service, "more than 100 million people in 1,700-plus cities around the nation will have access." AT&T is taking a slower, plodding approach with the service available in only eight metro areas in the U.S.

What if you own a 5G phone but it doesn't have that iconic Apple on the back? Verizon told The Verge  that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not yet compatible with Big Red's C-band but are expected to be certified soon. If you own the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, those models will connect with Verizon's C-band 5G.

How fast will Verizon's C-band 5G service run?


If you're connected to Verizon's C-band airwaves, your status bar will read "5G UW" which confusingly is the same thing you would see if connected to the carrier's fastest mmWave 5G signals. Your download data speed will increase from the 60Mbps-80Mbps range that you'd expect to get with Verizon's nationwide 5G service. The latter employs Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) allowing 4G LTE and low-band 5G to share the same frequency band.

With Verizon's C-band 5G, you should see data speeds increase to a range between 200Mbps and 500Mbps with peak speeds at 800Mbps. But not all of Verizon's plans support C-band 5G. For example, its entry-level Start Unlimited plan will not connect with the mid-band signal.
Verizon's Do More, Play More, and Get More Unlimited  plans will work with C-band today along with the rebranded 5G Do More, 5G Play More, and 5G Get More plans. Verizon’s previous Above and Beyond Unlimited plans also have C-band access.

