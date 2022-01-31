Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be released later than expected

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While it remains unclear if there's any truth to that, the latest Jon Prosser prediction on the availability dates of the three fast-approaching S22 variants is not particularly encouraging either, suggesting Samsung might still be struggling to get its supply chain in order.





Interestingly, it looks like the most advanced member of the family will be given priority over its smaller and humbler brothers, which doesn't necessarily negate last week's speculation of huge initial S22 Ultra demand leading to long waiting times down the line.

When will the Galaxy S22 series start shipping?





February 25 - S22 Ultra

March 11 - S22 and S22 Plus



today , with Samsung's undetailed "supply chain issues" causing a "slight setback" that could always get worse or, less likely, better. Keep in mind that the creator of the popular FrontPageTech YouTube show was the very first leaker to give us a That's at least what Prosser expects to happen, with Samsung's undetailed "supply chain issues" causing a "slight setback" that could always get worse or, less likely, better. Keep in mind that the creator of the popular FrontPageTech YouTube show was the very first leaker to give us a real-world look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra design several months ago.









That would make this the second time Samsung is looking to push the Galaxy S22 and S22+ back by a week or two, and that's not even counting old speculation of a January announcement and release from several different sources. Given that March 11 is still more than a month away, it's probably wise not to take the new "general availability" date for granted and continue to be prepared for pretty much anything on this front.





What's almost 100 percent certain is that the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will all go up for pre-order on the day of their undoubtedly glamorous but massively spoiled Unpacked announcement, i.e. February 9.

An unusual gap and an even more unusual two-part release strategy





If the newest Galaxy S22 release date rumor were to prove accurate, which is definitely a possibility albeit far from a guarantee, Samsung's "epic standard" would distinguish itself from its forerunners in a number of ways unrelated to the Ultra's unusual camera setup or the base model's return to a premium glass back.





To better illustrate what we mean, we'd like to turn your attention to these following dates from Samsung's recent history:





Galaxy S21, S21+, and S22 Ultra - January 14 2021 announcement, January 29 availability

Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra - February 11 2020 announcement, March 6 US availability

Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e - February 20 2019 announcement, March 8 availability

Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus - February 25 2018 announcement, March 16 availability





