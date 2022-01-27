Notification Center

Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra deliveries could take up to three months, rumor has it

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Galaxy S22 Ultra deliveries could take up to three months, rumor has it
The next Galaxy Unpacked event is closing fast but it seems that Galaxy S22 Ultra fans could be in for a nasty surprise. According to a tweet by Dohyun Kim (spotted by Android Headlines), Samsung is expecting troubles keeping up with the high demand for the top-model, resulting in up to three months delay for Galaxy S22 Ultra deliveries.



Now, Dohyun Kim is a Korean leaker and tipster who claims to get his information from Samsung representatives. In his tweet, Kim wrote about the Galaxy S22 Ultra that Samsung “are also expecting that the delivery might take about 3 months if bad, which is worse than Galaxy Z Fold3.” His track record hasn't been amazing, though - especially when it comes to Samsung leaks, so we should approach this leak with caution and some healthy amount of salt.

Could the Galaxy S22 Ultra be delayed?


First, Kim talks about deliveries, which means that the official announcement of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is probably happening on time (February 9th). Second, there’s the “if bad” part in the tweet, meaning that we’re talking about the worst case scenario.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 delays, mentioned in the tweet, were very real, though. The affordable foldable proved to be so popular that Samsung couldn’t keep up with the pre-orders and was forced to move the delivery date to September 27 (roughly a month away from the promised late August).

The aforementioned delays were first reported by users in Europe but reports about pushed back deliveries started coming in from the US and UK, as well.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks so far


The past few months have been fruitful on leaks and rumors and we already know almost everything about the Galaxy S22 series. You can check out our dedicated Galaxy S22 Ultra preview if you’re interested in that specific model, or jump straight to the links below to find out everything about the series.

Also Read:
Here's the closest look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 'night-breaking' camera kit yet
These are the full Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra specs
Behold the sharpest Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra renders yet

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
