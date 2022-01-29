Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.







Besides getting up to $1,000 off on the trade, the mock-up shows that Verizon will give those looking to switch carriers up to $1,000 to help them cover the costs of switching to Verizon. To be eligible for the trade-in deal, the Verizon customer must be a subscriber to one of the carrier's select 5G Unlimited Plans and trade-in a select handset even if it is old and damaged. As you might expect, Verizon will give you more money for more recent high-end models like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.





The three phones in this series are the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The trio is expected to be unveiled on February 9th during Samsung's next Unpacked event.











The Galaxy S22 will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It should be equipped with 8GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. The triple camera array will feature a 50MP sensor, a 10MP Telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and an Ultra-wide lens in front of a 12MP sensor. The Galaxy S22 is rumored to sport a 10MP sensor behind a centered punch-hole selfie snapper. Keeping the lights on will be a 3700mAh battery.







The Galaxy S22+ should feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumored to be available with the same configuration and camera array as the Galaxy S22 with a higher capacity 4500mAh battery.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is another type of beast altogether. With its squared-off corners, the S Pen coming out of the box, and the silo for the S Pen that is part of the phone's design, the S22 Ultra is essentially the latest Galaxy Note model. There was no Galaxy Note 21 released last year and Sammy seemed to want to focus on its foldables.





Focusing on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 might still be in the cards, but this year fans can essentially have the top-of-the-line Ultra and the Galaxy Note 22 with the same phone. It will carry a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature 8GB/12GB of memory along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. There is speculation that a variant with 1TB of storage will be available





The camera array includes a 108MP camera sensor (with 9:1 pixel binning), a 12MP sensor in back of an Ultra-wide lens, and two 10MP sensors in back of Telephoto lenses. One will have 3x optical zoom while the other delivers 10x optical zoom. The front-facing selfie camera uses a 40MP sensor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a 5000mAh battery.





When will the Galaxy S22 series be unveiled?





The three phones will carry the Exynos 2200 chipset with an AMD GPU in most countries outside of the U.S., Canada, and China. In those countries, the phones will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the successor to last year's Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both chips are manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node, and all three models will support 5G connectivity and wireless charging.







The Samsung Unpacked event will take place on February 9th at 10 am ET (7 am PT). We expect the pre-order period to run from February 14th through the 24th with a release date of February 25th.

