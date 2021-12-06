Yet another report foreshadows 'delayed' Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch

Yet another report foreshadows 'delayed' Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch0
Of course, today's far from the first time that we're hearing of a potentially "delayed" launch, and the latest report on the matter actually goes into way less detail than trusted Twitter tipster and loudmouthed YouTuber Jon Prosser did a month ago.
Is the Galaxy S21 FE to blame?
The short answer to that question seems to be, well, "kind of", as the inexpensive cousin of the state-of-the-art Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra is likely to keep its prospective buyers waiting until early January 2022. Possibly longer in certain markets, as that wild rumor of an exclusive European rollout is unlikely to pan out.
If the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is indeed set to go on sale stateside during the first half of January, with an availability expansion then slated for the second half of the month or even early February, it clearly doesn't make sense for Samsung to release the Galaxy S22 trio at pretty much the same time.
Then again, it has to be said that the botched (and repeatedly spoiled) S21 FE launch had a clear cause that was largely out of Samsung's hands. We're talking, of course, about the widespread chip shortage that impacted (to one degree or another) every major company out there.
So when exactly will you be able to buy the Galaxy S22?
If you want dates, it's probably best to continue relying on Prosser's info from early November. Specifically, February 8 as far as pre-orders go and February 18 for actual sales.
SamMobile cannot corroborate or contest those dates today, merely anticipating a "delayed launch." Of course, "launch" is often a confusing word in the tech world, but it looks pretty much certain now that the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will not be commercially released or officially announced in January 2022, as you may have expected after the January 2021 launch of the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.
The Galaxy S21 FE is not even expected to get a dedicated Unpacked event anymore, with its belated January 2022 announcement likely to happen via a boring press release.
Still, Samsung reportedly planned to manufacture more than 9 million of those bad boys as recently as last month, eyeing a $700 US retail price according to a separate rumor from just last week.
That ambitious production goal suggests the chaebol could take even more time between the S21 FE and S22, so don't be shocked if the latter family of ultra-high-end handsets ends up going official in late February ahead of a March release.
Something like that would be in line with Galaxy S-series launch schedules from years back, presumably allowing Samsung to overcome all chip-related challenges and handle initial demand rather gracefully. But can you wait that long after seeing the S22 Ultra beast in the flesh, hearing all about the entire family's detailed camera specs, raw power, battery capacity, screen prowess, and so on and so forth?
