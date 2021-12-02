Samsung could still unveil the Galaxy S21 FE 5G this year and release it at this US price

Samsung could still unveil the Galaxy S21 FE 5G this year and release it at this US price1
Yet another possible schedule has emerged
Just when things seemed to have settled down, with most trusted tipsters, leakers, and insiders agreeing on a release timeframe at last, Steve Hemmerstoffer of @OnLeaks Twitter fame claims to have heard from "someone" of another possibility.
Obviously, that someone may know precisely what they're talking about considering the typical reliability of Steve H.'s inside sources, but this time around, the leaker himself cannot 100 percent vouch for the accuracy of the information relayed on social media.
Simply put, Samsung may or may not unveil the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 FE at some point this month before putting the inexpensive high-ender on sale in January 2022. Of course, that's not radically different from what Jon Prosser, Max Weinbach, and Ross Young predicted back in October, suggesting a production start is indeed right around the corner.
All the specs, colors, and prices you need to care about
Before it can take on the best budget 5G phones from other brands, the Galaxy S21 FE will have to fend off the impending 6.1-inch or so S22, expected to start at around $850, and especially the "regular" S21 5G, sporting a 6.2-inch display at a recommended price of $800 and up.
Unfortunately, this year's Fan Edition Galaxy S-series flagship might not be affordable enough to capture the attention of a lot of bargain hunters, at least not in the US, where Roland Quandt expects the 6.5-incher to cost $699 outright in a 128GB storage configuration also packing 6 gigs of RAM.
That's a 2GB memory deficit compared to the base Galaxy S21 model that's been on sale several times in recent months at $700 and even $650 with no strings attached, which means Samsung will need to offer some pretty amazing launch promos for its hardcore fans to consider the S21 FE 5G.
Powered by the same Snapdragon 888 processor as the rest of the S21 family, at least stateside, the flat-screened giant (at least by regular S21 standards) is guaranteed to come in a bunch of different paint jobs, including black, white, light green, and light violet.
All the other specs and features are pretty much etched in stone too, from the Full HD resolution of the aforementioned Super AMOLED 120Hz display to a 4,500mAh battery going unchanged from the S20 FE and a very familiar-sounding 12 + 12 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system.
Basically everything points in the direction of a repetitive, instantly forgettable, and tardy product release here, but Samsung was still reportedly aiming to manufacture more than 9 million units of this bad boy last month, so maybe we're missing something... that will be revealed by the end of the year.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (39 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-