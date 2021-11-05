Notification Center

Samsung Android Release dates 5G

Twitter tipster reveals key dates for the 5G Galaxy S22 lineup and the Pixel Watch

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Twitter tipster reveals key dates for the 5G Galaxy S22 lineup and the Pixel Watch
Twitter tipster Jon Prosser has just disseminated some leaked key dates for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. In a tweet he posted on Twitter today, Prosser said that pre-orders for Sammy's 2022 flagship series will start on February 8th. The new models are expected to launch on February 18th.

The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by the 4nm Samsung-built Snapdragon 898 in the U.S., Canada, and China. Elsewhere, the trio will be equipped with the Exynos 2200 chipset. The Exynos chip is the favored SoC this year because it will feature a superior AMD sourced GPU compared to Qualcomm's own Adreno GPU.

All three Galaxy S22 models will refresh the screen as many as 120 times per second


The Galaxy S22 will carry a 6.06-inch display, while the Galaxy S22+ carries a 6.55-inch screen, and a curved 6.81 display will adorn the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three displays will use an AMOLED panel with an LTPO backplane. The latter allows the 120Hz refresh rate to drop down to 10Hz (on the S22 Ultra, 48Hz on the other two models) depending on the content.

Games, scrolling, and certain transitions will run buttery smooth with as many as 120 updates per second. Emails, texts, and other content that won't benefit from the faster refresh rate will work with the screen updating only 10 times per second (again, on the Galaxy S22 Ultra) and 48 times per second on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.


As for the rear camera array, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ could feature a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto. The Galaxy S22 Ultra could be equipped with a 108MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and a 10MP periscope. The Galaxy SS Ultra will reportedly deliver 108MP photos in the daytime although it is expected to use 9:1 pixel binning by default to produce 12MP images.

The Galaxy S22 could feature a 3700mAh battery with a 4500mAh battery powering the Galaxy S22+. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have the largest battery at 5000mAh. The latter model will have a glass back while the other two models are expected to have a plastic rear panel.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a "silo" for the S Pen on the bottom of the device


Speaking of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, images of the phone that we passed along to you earlier today revealed that the mammoth-sized version of the 2022 Galaxy flagships will sport a "silo" for the S Pen with the opening on the bottom of the handset. Having the S Pen able to ride along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra certainly makes it obvious that the Galaxy Note won't be making a comeback after last year's absence.

In fact, it now seems that summertime will be when Samsung will release the latest versions of its foldable phones. So when the weather is warm and the humidity sticky, we should see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 ready to greet the light of day.

Make sure you circle your calendar on February 8th and February 18th for the start of pre-orders and the release of the series, respectively. Of course, there is always the possibility that Prosser's source is wrong, but for now, let's give this leak the benefit of the doubt.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 line got off to a poor start and even under performed the previous year's model during the first six months of the year. It will be interesting to see what Samsung will do to get its flagship series back on track.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android

