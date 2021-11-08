Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly be sold in Europe only

Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly be sold in Europe only1
Despite alleged persistent issues with components availability, Samsung has apparently decided to press on with the Galaxy S21 FE launch. The company had originally planned to release the phone in August in Europe and the US, but South Korea's Ddaily (via FrontTron) reports that the handset will be sold in just one market.
Samsung allegedly eventually decided to sell the phone only in Europe and the report says it will be sold through a few carriers. A tipster had recently said that the phone would be unveiled on January 4 during a dedicated Unpacked event, but Ddaily claims it will be revealed during CES 2022, as a previous report had claimed. The phone will go on sale in mid-January.
The Galaxy S21 FE will purportedly be fueled by the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm's current high-end chip that is about to be replaced with a more powerful version that will underpin the likes of Galaxy S22. Other rumored specs include up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 6.4-inches 120Hz screen, in-display fingerprint reader, IP68 dust and water resistance, a triple rear camera system, and plastic back. The phone's rumored sub-$699 price tag may prove to be its saving grace and help it grab a spot in the best new smartphones list.
