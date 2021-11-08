Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly be sold in Europe only

Ddaily Despite alleged persistent issues with components availability, Samsung has apparently decided to press on with the Galaxy S21 FE launch. The company had originally planned to release the phone in August in Europe and the US, but South Korea's(via FrontTron ) reports that the handset will be sold in just one market.





The outlet says Samsung was contemplating canceling the phone, as some reports had indicated, but the mobile division's boss Roh Tae-moon was hell-bent on releasing it. After all, its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE , was a well-received device. Whether the Galaxy S21 FE will be able to replicate that success, remains to be seen, but it looks increasingly difficult, considering the device will be uncompetitive by the time it arrives.





There are concerns within Samsung that the Galaxy S21 FE could undermine Galaxy S22 series' marketing campaign and may also cut into sales of mid-range Galaxy A range phones. Even telecommunication companies were apparently not interested in carrying the budget flagship.





Samsung allegedly eventually decided to sell the phone only in Europe and the report says it will be sold through a few carriers. A tipster had recently said that the phone would be unveiled on January 4 during a dedicated Unpacked event, but Ddaily claims it will be revealed during CES 2022 , as a previous report had claimed. The phone will go on sale in mid-January.





The Galaxy S21 FE will purportedly be fueled by the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm's current high-end chip that is about to be replaced with a more powerful version that will underpin the likes of Galaxy S22. Other rumored specs include up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 6.4-inches 120Hz screen, in-display fingerprint reader, IP68 dust and water resistance, a triple rear camera system, and plastic back. The phone's rumored sub-$699 price tag may prove to be its saving grace and help it grab a spot in the best new smartphones list