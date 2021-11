Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmark tops the Android chart, bodes well for Samsung's S22 line

Well, this bad Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 boy has allegedly been benchmarked on AnTuTu, and the score leaked for the world to see courtesy of the 8 o'clock tech tipster account . As you can see below, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmark score may be the next one to cross the one million mark over on AnTuTu, placing it right up there with the newly announced Dimensity 9000 chipset that also tops the million points threshold.









For comparison, the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Snapdragon 888 , the current best Qualcomm chipset, scores in the 700,000-800,000 range, making the processor formerly known as Snapdragon 898 , and now likely to be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, quite a bit faster.





The processor is expected to be done on a stopgap 4nm process, just like the eventual Apple A16 chipset in next year's iPhone 14 , so it would be interesting to compare the two when time comes.





For now, direct comparison is out of the question, since the AnTuTu benchmark kit is not cross-platform, and the scores mean different things on Android or iOS. The upcoming Snapdragon 8 is shaping up to be a very capable chipset, though, topping the Android charts from the get-go, even in its Gen 1 reincarnation.

Qualcomm recently informed us that it will rebrand its popular Snapdragon line of mobile chipsets by employing "a single-digit series and generation number," which led to the speculation that the leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 naming scheme may hold water in the end.