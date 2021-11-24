Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Samsung Processors

Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmark tops the Android chart, bodes well for Samsung's S22 line

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmark demos the Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmark tops of Galaxy S22
Qualcomm recently informed us that it will rebrand its popular Snapdragon line of mobile chipsets by employing "a single-digit series and generation number," which led to the speculation that the leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 naming scheme may hold water in the end.

Well, this bad Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 boy has allegedly been benchmarked on AnTuTu, and the score leaked for the world to see courtesy of the 8 o'clock tech tipster account. As you can see below, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmark score may be the next one to cross the one million mark over on AnTuTu, placing it right up there with the newly announced Dimensity 9000 chipset that also tops the million points threshold.


For comparison, the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Snapdragon 888, the current best Qualcomm chipset, scores in the 700,000-800,000 range, making the processor formerly known as Snapdragon 898, and now likely to be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, quite a bit faster. 

The processor is expected to be done on a stopgap 4nm process, just like the eventual Apple A16 chipset in next year's iPhone 14, so it would be interesting to compare the two when time comes. 

For now, direct comparison is out of the question, since the AnTuTu benchmark kit is not cross-platform, and the scores mean different things on Android or iOS. The upcoming Snapdragon 8 is shaping up to be a very capable chipset, though, topping the Android charts from the get-go, even in its Gen 1 reincarnation.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

HOT Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung
Discover more deals

Latest News

Detailed Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs leaked, three 'new' sensors expected
by Anam Hamid,  0
Detailed Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs leaked, three 'new' sensors expected
These are by far the best Black Friday deals on Samsung's Galaxy S21 series available today
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
These are by far the best Black Friday deals on Samsung's Galaxy S21 series available today
-$700
Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals
Snag the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $400 off today!
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Snag the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $400 off today!
Poll: What are you shopping for on Black Friday?
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Poll: What are you shopping for on Black Friday?
Apple's hot new AirPods 3 are already substantially discounted for Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's hot new AirPods 3 are already substantially discounted for Black Friday
-$25
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless