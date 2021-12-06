Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 FE 5G by mistake before impending launch

Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 FE 5G by mistake before impending launch1
Recently, there have been rumors that Samsung has decided to cancel the long-awaited fan edition of the Galaxy S21. Thanks to a recent slip-up, though, we have good grounds for speculating it will actually see the light of day.
Furthermore, some rumors suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE will be released sometime during January, contrary to what we thought earlier. However, the phone likely won’t receive any special attention from Samsung in the form of an event, even a virtual Unpacked one.
It is highly unlikely that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 FE 5G alongside the new Galaxy S22 lineup. The launch will probably be delayed by a month or so, as the folks at SamMobile claim to have heard.
As already mentioned, though, the Galaxy S21 FE might not get a lot of promotion. Samsung might very well keep it to just a press release, but we will make sure you find out when it gets released, so make sure you check back with us if you are planning to get one for yourself.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (40 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-