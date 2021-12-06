Notification Center

Samsung

Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 FE 5G by mistake before impending launch

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 FE 5G by mistake before impending launch
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has proven itself to be one of the more elusive phones of 2021, as it was supposed to be released back in August. Well, a few delays later, and here we are at the end of the year with the S21 FE is yet to be seen.

Recently, there have been rumors that Samsung has decided to cancel the long-awaited fan edition of the Galaxy S21. Thanks to a recent slip-up, though, we have good grounds for speculating it will actually see the light of day.

Famous leaker Evan Blass caught the tech giant red-handed when Samsung UAE’s website shared the name and an image of the Galaxy S21 FE by mistake. More precisely, it was the support web page for the phone, which also revealed the model number “SM-G990E/DS” and a green color option.


Furthermore, some rumors suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE will be released sometime during January, contrary to what we thought earlier. However, the phone likely won’t receive any special attention from Samsung in the form of an event, even a virtual Unpacked one.

It is highly unlikely that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 FE 5G alongside the new Galaxy S22 lineup. The launch will probably be delayed by a month or so, as the folks at SamMobile claim to have heard.

If that is true, then the Galaxy S21 FE will have the breathing room it needs to make some impact on the market. Another upside to that would be that Samsung would have some extra time on its hands to stock up on Galaxy S22 units to avoid supply shortages after launch.

As already mentioned, though, the Galaxy S21 FE might not get a lot of promotion. Samsung might very well keep it to just a press release, but we will make sure you find out when it gets released, so make sure you check back with us if you are planning to get one for yourself.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (40 updates)

