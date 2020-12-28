Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Reserve Samsung's Galaxy S21 series in the US now and receive a (small) gift

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 28, 2020, 4:35 AM
Reserve Samsung's Galaxy S21 series in the US now and receive a (small) gift
2020 was certainly a strange and agonizing year for many people, but if you're into high-end mobile technology, you can expect to start 2021 on a decidedly high note with the unusually early launch of Samsung's next Galaxy flagship.

Even though we already seem to know everything there is to know about the 5G-enabled S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra from unofficial but rock-solid sources, the company's official buzz-building campaign is also chugging along quite nicely.

The first US Galaxy S21 deals are here


After kicking off an "advanced reservation period" in China a little while back, Samsung is essentially doing the same thing stateside now, letting prospective buyers secure their spot in front of the line. Obviously, Galaxy S21-series pre-orders are not underway yet, but if you hit the "reserve" button in the Samsung Shop app at the time of this writing, you will then be able to "unlock up to $60 instant credit toward accessories and more" when the three aforementioned phones eventually go on sale.


To receive a $50 Samsung Credit, you will need to pre-order and purchase the "next Galaxy" outright or on a monthly installment plan by January 28, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST. The extra $10 reservation gift is available exclusively for folks looking to pre-order a Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra through the Samsung Shop app, and naturally, you will be allowed to combine these two special offers with any and all other initial promotions bundling the upcoming handsets with various new accessories.

While the "next Galaxy" reservation banner has only surfaced in the Samsung Shop app for US customers for the time being, we fully expect a similar promo (minus the extra $10 credit) to also go live on the company's main regional website before long.

After all, we now have even more reason to believe the Galaxy S21 trio will be commercially released (at least in the US) on January 29 following an already confirmed January 14 announcement. That's just a month away, ladies and gents, so you might want to start saving up if you're interested in "jumping to the next Galaxy."

Galaxy S21 prices, specs, and features


In addition to being able to save on accessories, early S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra adopters stateside will unsurprisingly get up to a whopping $700 off their hot new phone with an eligible trade-in. While the terms and conditions of the trade-in program remain under wraps, we're pretty sure Samsung plans to price the Galaxy S21 family below the S20 lineup.


Namely, we expect the "regular" model to cost $899 right off the bat, with the plus-sized and ultra-high-end variants likely to fetch $1,099 and $1,349 respectively. That's reportedly with 256 gigs of internal storage space across the board, mind you, as well as 8 gigs of memory for the Galaxy S21 and S21+, bumped up to a generous 12GB RAM count on the S21 Ultra.

The 6.8-inch Ultra giant will also stand out from its 6.2 and 6.7-inch flat-screened siblings with a curvy body, not to mention an absolutely massive quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 108-megapixel primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and not one but two different telephoto sensors capable of 3x and 10x optical zoom respectively.

Meanwhile, the S21 and S21+ are pretty much guaranteed to share a triple snapper setup, as well as Full HD+ display resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels or so), which the S21 Ultra should take all the way up to a 3200 x 1440 pixel count.

 

The largest, most impressive, and expensive member of the family is also tipped to support S Pen functionality (actual stylus not included out of the box) while packing a hefty 5,000mAh or so battery. Naturally, the S21 and S21+ are expected to settle for slightly humbler 4,000 and 4,000mAh cell capacity respectively, nonetheless looking like they'll deliver plenty of bang for your buck when considering the raw power of Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor as well.

