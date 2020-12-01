iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 01, 2020, 11:54 AM
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra CAD-based render

Earlier this year, Samsung was heavily criticized for its decision to hike prices with the Galaxy S20 launch. The controversial move, coupled with an unprecedented global pandemic, ultimately led to poor sales and now the brand is preparing to backtrack.

Each Galaxy S21 model could be up to $150 cheaper


A new rumor out of South Korea (via SamMobile) points towards significant price cuts across the entire Galaxy S21 series. The South Korean company still hasn't settled on the final price points, per the information, but it does have some price brackets in mind. 

At the moment, Samsung is said to be looking at reducing the prices of each Galaxy S21 model by anywhere between $100 to $150 in the United States. Of course, this could change ahead of the announcement, but with that in mind the Galaxy S21 pricing should look as follows:

- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G — $850 to $899, down from $999.
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G — $1,050 to $1,099, down from $1,199.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G — $1,250 to $1,299, down from $1,399.

As usual, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt, but it isn't the first time Samsung has been rumored to be reducing prices. Just a couple of weeks ago, tipster Max Weinbach hinted at the move. It's believed to be an adjustment based on current demand for flagships and the state of the global economy.

Samsung Galaxy S21 announcement and release date


Samsung often introduces its latest high-end smartphones in mid-to-late February before shipping them to customers in the first week of March. However, for 2021 the Seoul-based brand is switching up its release timeline.

The latest reports claim Samsung has shceduled its next Unpacked event for Thursday, January 14. The event still isn't official, but press invites should be sent out later this month, possibly around the New Year. 

At the event, the company is expected to unveil its new Galaxy S21 series and next-generation wireless earphones, which are rumored to be called Galaxy Buds Pro. The latter could be made available as a pre-order bonus for buyers.

Speaking of pre-orders, the entire Galaxy S21 should be available on the day of the announcement. However, the first shipments aren't expected to arrive until Friday, January 29.

What else can be expected from the Galaxy S21 lineup?


In addition to being criticized for its high prices, some people also disliked the rear design of the Galaxy S20 series. But with the next-generation models, the company is moving out of its comfort zone with a new camera bump design that extends over the edges of the phone.

Leaked information indicates there will be three cameras on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks set to receive a more advanced camera system with up to five sensors including an upgraded 108-megapixel main camera and a 10x periscope zoom implementation. 

On the inside, customers can expect to find Qualcomm's newly announced Snapdragon 888 or Samsung's own Exynos 2100, depending on the region. Both of these chipsets are based on the more efficieint 5-nanometer manufacturing process.

On the battery front, a 4,000mAh battery is expected inside the smaller model. A 4,800mAh cell is on the cards for the Plus-branded variant and a massive 5,000mAh implementation is planned for the Ultra version.

