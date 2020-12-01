Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra CAD-based render
Earlier this year, Samsung was heavily criticized for its decision to hike prices with the Galaxy S20 launch. The controversial move, coupled with an unprecedented global pandemic, ultimately led to poor sales and now the brand is preparing to backtrack.
Each Galaxy S21 model could be up to $150 cheaper
A new rumor out of South Korea (via SamMobile) points towards significant price cuts across the entire Galaxy S21 series. The South Korean company still hasn't settled on the final price points, per the information, but it does have some price brackets in mind.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G — $850 to $899, down from $999.
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G — $1,050 to $1,099, down from $1,199.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G — $1,250 to $1,299, down from $1,399.
Samsung Galaxy S21 announcement and release date
Samsung often introduces its latest high-end smartphones in mid-to-late February before shipping them to customers in the first week of March. However, for 2021 the Seoul-based brand is switching up its release timeline.
The latest reports claim Samsung has shceduled its next Unpacked event for Thursday, January 14. The event still isn't official, but press invites should be sent out later this month, possibly around the New Year.
At the event, the company is expected to unveil its new Galaxy S21 series and next-generation wireless earphones, which are rumored to be called Galaxy Buds Pro. The latter could be made available as a pre-order bonus for buyers.
Speaking of pre-orders, the entire Galaxy S21 should be available on the day of the announcement. However, the first shipments aren't expected to arrive until Friday, January 29.
What else can be expected from the Galaxy S21 lineup?
In addition to being criticized for its high prices, some people also disliked the rear design of the Galaxy S20 series. But with the next-generation models, the company is moving out of its comfort zone with a new camera bump design that extends over the edges of the phone.
Leaked information indicates there will be three cameras on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks set to receive a more advanced camera system with up to five sensors including an upgraded 108-megapixel main camera and a 10x periscope zoom implementation.
On the inside, customers can expect to find Qualcomm's newly announced Snapdragon 888 or Samsung's own Exynos 2100, depending on the region. Both of these chipsets are based on the more efficieint 5-nanometer manufacturing process.
On the battery front, a 4,000mAh battery is expected inside the smaller model. A 4,800mAh cell is on the cards for the Plus-branded variant and a massive 5,000mAh implementation is planned for the Ultra version.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) leaks (38 updates)
-
Now reading
1 December Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
-
29 November Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
-
19 November Contradictory report claims 5G Galaxy S21 series will arrive in February
-
17 November Leaked Exynos 2100 specs explain why Galaxy S21 Snapdragon model doesn't stand a chance
-
16 November Three of Samsung's non-Note phones could offer S Pen integration in 2021