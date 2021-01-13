Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Samsung Apple

Samsung posts promotional tweet for Galaxy S21 using an iPhone

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 13, 2021, 6:34 PM
Samsung posts promotional tweet for Galaxy S21 using an iPhone
Samsung is all set to launch the new Galaxy S21 series tomorrow. The launch is taking place earlier than usual because the company is apparently eager to counter Apple's first 5G iPhones. A leaked press release points to decent upgrades and one report also claims that the standard S21 model will be the chaebol's cheapest flagship 5G smartphone to date. While the strategy sure sounds good, the South Korean giant might want to keep a closer eye on the employees running its social media accounts.

Samsung sent out a tweet regarding the Unpacked event where the Galaxy S21 will be unveiled using an iPhone. The tweet has been deleted, but MacRumors has a screenshot. 



Not too long ago, the South Korean giant was also caught deleting posts that made fun of Apple for selling new iPhones without charging bricks. The company is now going to replicate the move, which explains the social media activity.

It's not rare for people hired to promote other companies endorse Apple


Back in 2018, a public figure hired to promote Samsung's smartphones was sued by the company for using the iPhone X during an interview. 

Before that, in 2012, Samsung's president and chief strategy officer Young Sohn openly admitted to using Apple devices at home. The same year, Oprah Winfrey accidentally expressed her love for the Microsoft Surface RT using an iPad.

In 2013, a tennis star who was supposed to endorse the company used his Twitter account from an iPhone to promote the Galaxy S4. 

More recently, in May 2020, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun was caught using an iPhone to post something on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo.

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

