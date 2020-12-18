The Galaxy S21 is already up for early preorder reservations





That's right, those Chinese customers can go and preorder a Galaxy S21 right now at a dedicated section on the Samsung China website during an "advanced reservation period." All you need to do is pay 100 yuan, and then you can reserve your S21 model when it gets announced on January 14.





Samsung forbids more than one entry to avoid scalpers, so the pre-order reservations take into account phone numbers and ID cards, device number from where the reservation takes place, as well as WeChat and Alipay accounts used for payment. If those coincide with an existing reservation, Samsung will decline a second order.





For those who reserved early, Samsung is offering special perks like the maximum trade-in amount on an older device, plus extra 10% on top. There is also a BOGO lottery, and other perks for those early reservations which will be announced when the actual preorders for the general public start January 14.





At least we now know for certain when Samsung's Galaxy S21 Unpacked event will be, not the we had any doubts about the information tipped to us, but it's another thing coming straight from Samsung.



