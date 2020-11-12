iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Accessories Samsung Android

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will support S Pen, but there's a catch

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 12, 2020, 3:58 AM
The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will support S Pen, but there's a catch
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen

The S Pen has been the defining feature of the Galaxy Note series ever since the latter was introduced in 2011. But ten years on from that, it seems Samsung is planning to soon expand its reach.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra won't include S Pen, but will support it 


Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra debunked recent rumors of an integrated S Pen, but that doesn’t mean the popular stylus won’t be supported in any capacity on the 2021 flagship.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe has announced that he is now ‘100%’ confident Samsung will offer S Pen support on the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G when unveiled in two months’ time.

Samsung is said to be removing the power adapter from Galaxy S21 boxes, so the S Pen is even less likely to make the cut. Instead, the company will probably offer the stylus as a separate purchase to those interested.

It could also announce specially designed cases that hold the S Pen. After all, without a dedicated slot on the next-gen smartphone, losing the well-reviewed stylus will be much, much easier.

The one thing that remains unclear at this stage is whether the S Pen that’s supported is identical to the one offered on the Galaxy Note 20 series, a slightly updated version, or perhaps even the one set to be included on the Galaxy Note 21.

What else will the Galaxy S21 Ultra offer?


Per the most recent leaks, Samsung has decided to fit the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED screen that offers a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The latter will be paired with LTPO tech, meaning it'll adjust the refresh rate based on what content is being shown and ultimately save battery.

Android manufacturers including Samsung are known for choosing ridiculously thin side bezels and thicker chins. With the Galaxy S21 Ultra, that's changing as it's expected to offer uniform bezels known as 'Blade Bezels.' 

Meanwhile, sitting on the rear will be a next-generation 108-megapixel main camera. The Isocell HM1 sensor is featured on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra will make the jump to an Isocell HM3 sensor. 

All of that is reportedly coupled with a massive 5,000mAh battery, support for 45W fast charging, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or next-generation Exynos chipset. A minimum of 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM is extremely likely too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra announcement, pre-orders, release date


The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be unveiled at the next Unpacked event, which is reportedly scheduled to take place on January 14, 2021. Pre-orders in the United States will kick off the same day, and the same could happen over in Europe.

In terms of the actual release date, shipments of the entire Galaxy S21 series look set to start on January 29, 2021. That's by far the earliest launch date for a Galaxy S flagship lineup in history.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, much like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, will only be available in Black and Silver. Samsung is saving its more adventurous colorways like Pink and Violet for the cheaper flagship models.

