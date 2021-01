Samsung to offer custom Galaxy S21 colors to buyers willing to wait

Two extra S21+ colors and three more S21 Ultra finishes





The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, will initially be sold in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. But if you're willing to wait those extra weeks, Samsung is planning Phantom Navy, Phantom Brown, and Phantom Gray models too.





The custom colors won't cost Galaxy S21 buyers any extra

Samsung won’t charge customers any extra for its custom colors and all storage variants will still be available. To refresh your memory, that means 128GB or 256GB with the Galaxy S21+ and the choice of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB on the Ultra.



It’s unclear if Samsung plans to offer these custom finishes throughout 2021, or if they’re going to be offered as a limited production run. These extra S21 Ultra finishes are coupled with an updated camera module that's covered in a carbon fiber-like coating.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series looks set to be available in several colors at launch, including Phantom Violet and Phantom Black. But as it turns out, there are going to be even more options available to those willing to wait.In addition to the normal lineup of Galaxy S21 colors,reports that Samsung has created several ‘customer colors’ for the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra that will be available to customers on request. There are some conditions, though.These custom finishes won’t be sold via carriers or retailers. Instead, they seem to be aimed at enthusiasts and customers will have to place their order at the online Samsung Store.All units are to be manufactured as part of a “special production,” so the units won’t ship this month like standard models. Buyers face an additional 4-5 week wait, meaning deliveries won’t start until the end of February or beginning of March.