Samsung to offer custom Galaxy S21 colors to buyers willing to wait

The custom colors won't cost Galaxy S21 buyers any extra

Samsung won’t charge customers any extra for its custom colors and all storage variants will still be available. To refresh your memory, that means 128GB or 256GB with the Galaxy S21+ and the choice of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB on the Ultra.



It’s unclear if Samsung plans to offer these custom finishes throughout 2021, or if they’re going to be offered as a limited production run.

These extra S21 Ultra finishes are coupled with an updated camera module that's covered in a carbon fiber-like coating.