Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot

Samsung won't be shipping the Galaxy S21 with a charger



The Galaxy S21 series doesn't offer microSD card support

The remaining posters, published to Twitter by



The cameras and their respective features are marketed too, although the highlight is perhaps the focus on internal storage. Samsung has consistently included support for microSD cards since the



Instead, Samsung will turn its efforts to spreading the word about its most expensive models. Specifically, the Galaxy S21 & S21+ will be available in a 256GB configuration, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is going to be sold with up to 512GB.

The first set of posters, which arrive courtesy of, involve the contents of the box. Back in October when Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 series, Samsung boasted of its decision to ship a charger with its smartphones.Fast forward to today and it seems Samsung is now in the same boat as Apple. The Galaxy S21 series is set to ship with a USB-C cable, SIM Ejection pin, and Quick Start Guide for anybody that needs help setting up the phones.