Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Samsung won't be shipping the Galaxy S21 with a charger
The first set of posters, which arrive courtesy of WinFuture, involve the contents of the box. Back in October when Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 series, Samsung boasted of its decision to ship a charger with its smartphones.
But the one thing that is very clearly missing is the power adapter. Samsung will undoubtedly market its removal as an environmental decision, as evidenced by the smaller box, but some loyal fans could be disappointed.
The remaining posters, published to Twitter by Roland Quandt, tease a number of features including support for 5G networks as standard across the entire Galaxy S21 series and an official IP water and dust resistance rating.
The cameras and their respective features are marketed too, although the highlight is perhaps the focus on internal storage. Samsung has consistently included support for microSD cards since the Galaxy S7, yet that is being removed on the Galaxy S21 line.
Instead, Samsung will turn its efforts to spreading the word about its most expensive models. Specifically, the Galaxy S21 & S21+ will be available in a 256GB configuration, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is going to be sold with up to 512GB.
The Galaxy S21 series doesn't offer microSD card support
