The latest Galaxy S21/+ leak leaves nothing to the imagination

The unannounced Exynos 2100 is also included. Per Roland Quandt, the chipset offers one ultra-high-performance core clocked at 2.9GHz, three high-performance cores running at 2.8GHz, and four efficiency cores clocked at 2.4GHz.Samsung's customers living in the United States will instead receive the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 instead, which was benchmarked recently . But the rest of the specs sheet should be identical.Rounding out the package is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage across Europe, with the option of a 256GB model. In the US, Samsung is expected to offer 256GB as standard. Neither variants support microSD cards.On the topic of cameras, Samsung isn’t making too many changes. The leaked specs sheet shows that it will be reusing the Galaxy S20’s main and ultra-wide cameras and throwing in some software improvements.





For those of you that aren’t familiar, the Galaxy S20 features a 12-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It also boasts a 64-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 3x hybrid zoom, although this sensor's size has been increased a little on the Galaxy S21.

Samsung is said to be introducing an updated Moon Mode and an improved Night Mode with extra manual controls too. Expect support for 8K video at 30fps and 4K video at 60fps too, and a Dual Recording Mode that allows users to record video with the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs, cameras, features

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is virtually identical to its sister device in every way. The only physical difference is the punch-hole display, which measures in at 6.7-inches and houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera.





This bigger display naturally translates into a larger physical package. The Galaxy S21+ measures in at 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm and weighs 202g, whereas the regular Galaxy S21 lands in at 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm and tips the scales at 171g.



