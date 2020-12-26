The latest Galaxy S21/+ leak leaves nothing to the imagination
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+
There are three mainstream Samsung flagships in the pipeline at the moment. It was eight days ago when every last detail about the Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked and now it's the turn of the more affordable Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ thanks to WinFuture.
Samsung Galaxy S21 — Specs, cameras, and features
Sitting at the bottom of Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup is the standard Galaxy S21. It features a flat 6.2-inch AMOLED display covered in Gorilla Glass Victus that supports a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also reaches a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.
Keeping everything running throughout the day is a 4,000mAh battery. Samsung won’t be including a power brick in the box for European customers, despite mocking Apple, but both wireless charging and 25W fast wired charging are supported.
The unannounced Exynos 2100 is also included. Per Roland Quandt, the chipset offers one ultra-high-performance core clocked at 2.9GHz, three high-performance cores running at 2.8GHz, and four efficiency cores clocked at 2.4GHz.
Samsung's customers living in the United States will instead receive the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 instead, which was benchmarked recently. But the rest of the specs sheet should be identical.
Rounding out the package is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage across Europe, with the option of a 256GB model. In the US, Samsung is expected to offer 256GB as standard. Neither variants support microSD cards.
On the topic of cameras, Samsung isn’t making too many changes. The leaked specs sheet shows that it will be reusing the Galaxy S20’s main and ultra-wide cameras and throwing in some software improvements.
For those of you that aren’t familiar, the Galaxy S20 features a 12-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It also boasts a 64-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 3x hybrid zoom, although this sensor's size has been increased a little on the Galaxy S21.
Samsung is said to be introducing an updated Moon Mode and an improved Night Mode with extra manual controls too. Expect support for 8K video at 30fps and 4K video at 60fps too, and a Dual Recording Mode that allows users to record video with the front and rear cameras at the same time.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is virtually identical to its sister device in every way. The only physical difference is the punch-hole display, which measures in at 6.7-inches and houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs, cameras, features
This bigger display naturally translates into a larger physical package. The Galaxy S21+ measures in at 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm and weighs 202g, whereas the regular Galaxy S21 lands in at 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm and tips the scales at 171g.
On the inside, there were rumors about 12GB of RAM as standard, but it turns out Samsung has stuck with 8GB on this model too. There is a noticeably bigger 4,800mAh battery with support for the same charging technologies, though.
Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ run Android 11 and One UI 3.1 straight out of the box. There is also IP68 water and dust resistance. It's worth noting that Samsung has once again skipped support for microSD cards.
