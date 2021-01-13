Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Germany prematurely reveals Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, price, and pre-order gifts

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 13, 2021, 5:29 PM
The unannounced Samsung Galaxy S21 series isn't exactly a well-kept secret. We have seen a flurry of rumors about the phones and they have even been spotted on video. Quite recently, Galaxy S21 marketing material also leaked out. But then again, leaks always leave room for doubt, and that's why, we now bring you the official specs, straight from Samsung.

Leaker Roland Quandt came across a now-deleted, but cached Galaxy S21 Ultra press release that seemingly went online prematurely on Samsung's German website. Let's dive right into it.

Galaxy S21 Ultra supports 120Hz at WQHD+



The Galaxy S21 Ultra is underpinned by the newly announced Exynos 2100 (the American and Chinese models will likely have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood) and the phone is available in three memory variants: 12GB RAM and either 128GB or 256 GB of storage, and 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal memory. It is also one of the first phones to support the faster Wi-Fi 6E standard.

The phone sports a 6.8 inch AMOLED panel that can simultaneously support a 120Hz refresh rate and WQHD+ resolution. The refresh rate is adaptive and can go as low as 10Hz depending on the content being shown. The screen and the back are protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

The South Korean giant says that compared to the Galaxy S20, the S21 Ultra delivers 25 percent brighter images with a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, the highest for a Samsung phone. The contrast ratio is also 50 percent better than last year's variant. 

The Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts a quad-camera array with a 108MP wide-angle unit, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two telephoto modules (3x and 10x optical zoom), which is a first for Galaxy phones. Samsung is especially proud of the revamped 108MP unit and says it marks the biggest leap in the range to date. The system uses a non-binning technology to combine up to 9 pixels to capture a lot of light.

There is also a feature called Video Snap with which you can extract photos from 8K videos. The handset also lets you shoot 4K videos from all lenses, including the front camera. 

Although the press release doesn't mention battery capacity (it is rumored to be 5,000mAh), it says that it can be juiced up by up to 50 percent in only 30 minutes. The phone does not come with a charger. 

Yes, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first S Series handset to support the S Pen


Samsung Germany has also confirmed that the S21 Ultra supports the S Pen, but adds that it will be 'optionally available.' In simple words, you will have to buy it separately

The phone also has Dual Bluetooth technology, which means it can be paired with multiple devices at the same time. It also integrates an ultra-broadband sensor (UWB) and the site also mentions the rumored Galaxy SmartTag.

Price and Availability


Color options include Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy and Phantom Brown, and the phone starts at €1,249. The 256GB model costs €1,299 and the highest-end variant will set you back €1,429. For reference, the 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra had a price tag of  €1,549 at launch.

Pre-orders begin on January 14 and those buying the phone online during the pre-booking period will also get the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy SmartTag. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will hit the shelves on January 29.


Samsung will officially unveil the S21 range during tomorrow's Unpacked event. 

