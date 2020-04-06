The first notable Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal comes from a top-rated eBay vendor
Check out the deal here
This well-known and highly trusted bargain specialist is currently charging just $1,049.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy S20 Ultra sold in its original packaging in your choice of Cosmic Grey or Cosmic Black hues. Now, we fully realize how ridiculous it must be to read that a phone is available at just 1,050 bucks, but you are looking here at a substantial $350 discount compared to the list price of this bad boy, which arguably qualifies as a good deal.
After all, the S20 Ultra costs a whopping $1,350 at Best Buy even if you opt for upfront activation on a specific US carrier. Speaking of carriers, it's important to highlight that the factory unlocked units sold at $1,049.99 a pop at the time of this writing are not compatible with any 5G networks. They also only work with GSM operators, so even if you can settle for 4G LTE speeds, you cannot activate these heavily marked-down handsets on Verizon or Sprint.
All downsides and compromises considered, this is one heck of an Android-powered beast, packing 12 gigs of RAM, an Exynos 990 processor that Samsung insists is just as blazing fast as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, as well as an absolutely colossal 5,000mAh battery. The huge Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate support is a beaut, the charging speeds are incredible, and the quad rear-facing camera system... somewhat gimmicky but also undoubtedly impressive as far as 4 to 10X zoom performance is concerned.