The first notable Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal comes from a top-rated eBay vendor

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 06, 2020, 12:41 PM
Seeing as how people have much more important things on their minds right now than buying new phones, let alone extravagant devices priced at $1000 and up, it's not exactly shocking to hear Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup of ultra-high-end handsets is failing to meet the company's pre-pandemic sales objectives.

What's definitely surprising is the crazy expensive S20 Ultra looks like the most popular member of the flagship family, based both on what market researchers are saying and which S20-series variants can be purchased at hefty discounts directly from Samsung, as well as a host of major authorized third-party retailers.

Naturally, the "regular" S20 and the S20+ are available at even lower prices on eBay than places like Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and Amazon, while S20 Ultra deals have essentially been impossible to come by... until now. Unfortunately, the 6.9-inch powerhouse is still listed at a prohibitive $1,400 and up pretty much everywhere... aside from a top-rated eBay vendor called Never MSRP.

This well-known and highly trusted bargain specialist is currently charging just $1,049.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy S20 Ultra sold in its original packaging in your choice of Cosmic Grey or Cosmic Black hues. Now, we fully realize how ridiculous it must be to read that a phone is available at just 1,050 bucks, but you are looking here at a substantial $350 discount compared to the list price of this bad boy, which arguably qualifies as a good deal. 

After all, the S20 Ultra costs a whopping $1,350 at Best Buy even if you opt for upfront activation on a specific US carrier. Speaking of carriers, it's important to highlight that the factory unlocked units sold at $1,049.99 a pop at the time of this writing are not compatible with any 5G networks. They also only work with GSM operators, so even if you can settle for 4G LTE speeds, you cannot activate these heavily marked-down handsets on Verizon or Sprint.

All downsides and compromises considered, this is one heck of an Android-powered beast, packing 12 gigs of RAM, an Exynos 990 processor that Samsung insists is just as blazing fast as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, as well as an absolutely colossal 5,000mAh battery. The huge Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate support is a beaut, the charging speeds are incredible, and the quad rear-facing camera system... somewhat gimmicky but also undoubtedly impressive as far as 4 to 10X zoom performance is concerned.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 3 Reviews
$1200 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1250 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

