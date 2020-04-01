We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra

The fastest charging flagship phones of 2020 so far:





Oppo Find X2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Huawei P40 Pro





Just think about these words - Warp, Vooc, Super, Turbo - what do they tell you? Exotic or ho-hum marketing for the ultrafast phone charging technology of Oppo, OnePlus, Huawei and the likes, of course.





Chinese phone makers have been at the forefront of top hardware accouterments for a while now, culminating in the fastest charging, biggest batteries and longest camera zoom ranges compared to their competition.





Not long ago, a whopping 100W charger topping off a huge phone battery with blazing speeds was demonstrated. The so-called "Mi Charge Turbo" technology will be able to completely fill a 4000mAh phone battery in just 17 minutes. While not very creative in the naming department, Xiaomi's upcoming fast charging technology is the fastest of them all with the significant downside that it hasn't been commercialized just yet.





That 100W number is actually the limit of what the current USB-C Power Delivery standard can offer, but it's yet to hit a retail phone. There are already phones you can buy right now, however, with 65W chargers that come in the box, and we took the latest such flagship for a spin.





Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P40 Pro vs Oppo Find X2 Pro battery charging speeds





Back in 2018, the 55W Super VOOC charger that Oppo's Find X Lamborghini edition could take, was able to pump its 3730 mAh battery to the max in 35 minutes, and that was till the record to beat until recently.





Needless to say, when we got the Find X2 Pro for review now, and noticed a 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charger in the box, the first thing we did with the phone was to drain its battery, and put it on the charger.





Lo and behold, the Oppo Find X2 Pro set a new fast charging record in our benchmark tests, made possible only by its unique combination of charging circuitry, brick and cable that communicate with each other how and when to rev up or slow down the electrons.









We also tested the charging speed with a 40W Super Charge brick from the P40 Pro to demonstrate that these technologies are brand-specific, and require the original chargers. Unsurprisingly, the 40W Huawei charger took an hour and 20 minutes instead of the 38 minutes that Oppo promises with the X2 Pro's own 65W charger.





name minutes Lower is better OPPO Find X2 Pro 39 Huawei P40 Pro 59 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 59 OnePlus 7T 62 Google Pixel 4 XL 107 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 117 View all





Let's break those numbers down to the new fast charging normal for the three best spring 2020 flagships:









As you can see, while an hour to fully fill the 5000mAh battery of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is certainly impressive, taking the 4260mAh pack of the Oppo Find X2 Pro to 71% in just 20 minutes on the 65 charger is even more so, as is the 97% charge in half an hour.





Even if we normalize for the battery size differences, the Find X2 Pro would've still charged much faster than the S20 Ultra. You can literally top up your phone to the brim while grabbing a gas station coffee now.