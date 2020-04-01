T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Software updates Official Camera

Samsung pushing a big Galaxy S20 series camera update

by Daniel Petrov
Apr 01, 2020
Instead of pulling an April's Fools prank, Samsung did the responsible thing in a manner it is capable of, and has apparently started pushing the second camera update to the Galaxy S20 series, this time much bigger in size. 

After users complained about wobbly focus from the giant 108MP sensor of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung rolled out a small update that tried to address the issue, as well as smaller complaints about the S20 and S20+ shooters.

Now, however, it is going all in when it comes to the camera kits of the S20 series, releasing a much larger, 432MB over-the-air update that specifically states camera improvements on the tin, and folds April's Android security patch as well.

What's in the bag? We'll know more when the update rolls out stateside, as the initial issue of the build number G98x0ZHU1ATCT is for places like Taiwan or Hong Kong, but one thing is certain - Samsung will continue building up on the stellar camera hardware of the S20 series, as it is with is to stay for a good while.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 3 Reviews
$1199 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1250 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$160 Samsung Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

