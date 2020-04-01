Samsung pushing a big Galaxy S20 series camera update





Now, however, it is going all in when it comes to the camera kits of the S20 series, releasing a much larger, 432MB over-the-air update that specifically states camera improvements on the tin, and folds April's Android security patch as well.





What's in the bag? We'll know more when the update rolls out stateside, as the initial issue of the build number G98x0ZHU1ATCT is for places like Taiwan or Hong Kong, but one thing is certain - Samsung will continue building up on the stellar camera hardware of the S20 series, as it is with is to stay for a good while.



