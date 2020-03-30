Dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S20+ is $500 cheaper on eBay
The phone is available in three different colors – s Black, Grey, and Blue, but what you really need to know is that this is the international version of the Galaxy S20+, the one that's powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset.
More importantly, since this is the international variant, it will not work on CDMA networks, so you'll only be able to use it with AT&T and T-Mobile in the United States. On the bright side, it has dual-SIM support and comes with a North American AC adapter in the package.
The seller also offers lower rates for FedEx express and free upgrade to FedEx express priority for buyers outside the United States. This does seem like a pretty good deal if you're looking for a Samsung flagship smartphone that can be used on AT&T or T-Mobile's network, so check it out at the link below.