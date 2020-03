Dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S20+ is $500 cheaper on eBay

Price-wise, the Galaxy S20+ is positioned between the regular Galaxy S20 and the S20 Ultra , which makes it a pretty expensive device. Luckily, there are alternatives to spending more than $1,000 on the Galaxy S20+, such as getting one from a carrier or a refurbished unit.Although it's been recently launched on the market, Samsung already offers very good deals on its Galaxy S20 lineup, but not even those match what you can find on eBay. For example, you can now get a Galaxy S20+ for just $720, so you'll be saving around $500.The phone is available in three different colors – s Black, Grey, and Blue, but what you really need to know is that this is the international version of the Galaxy S20+ , the one that's powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset.More importantly, since this is the international variant, it will not work on CDMA networks, so you'll only be able to use it with AT&T and T-Mobile in the United States. On the bright side, it has dual-SIM support and comes with a North American AC adapter in the package.The seller also offers lower rates for FedEx express and free upgrade to FedEx express priority for buyers outside the United States. This does seem like a pretty good deal if you're looking for a Samsung flagship smartphone that can be used on AT&T or T-Mobile's network, so check it out at the link below.