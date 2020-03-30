Samsung Android Deals

Dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S20+ is $500 cheaper on eBay

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 30, 2020, 6:50 PM
Dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S20+ is $500 cheaper on eBay
Price-wise, the Galaxy S20+ is positioned between the regular Galaxy S20 and the S20 Ultra, which makes it a pretty expensive device. Luckily, there are alternatives to spending more than $1,000 on the Galaxy S20+, such as getting one from a carrier or a refurbished unit.

Although it's been recently launched on the market, Samsung already offers very good deals on its Galaxy S20 lineup, but not even those match what you can find on eBay. For example, you can now get a Galaxy S20+ for just $720, so you'll be saving around $500.

The phone is available in three different colors – s Black, Grey, and Blue, but what you really need to know is that this is the international version of the Galaxy S20+, the one that's powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset.

More importantly, since this is the international variant, it will not work on CDMA networks, so you'll only be able to use it with AT&T and T-Mobile in the United States. On the bright side, it has dual-SIM support and comes with a North American AC adapter in the package.

The seller also offers lower rates for FedEx express and free upgrade to FedEx express priority for buyers outside the United States. This does seem like a pretty good deal if you're looking for a Samsung flagship smartphone that can be used on AT&T or T-Mobile's network, so check it out at the link below.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20+ deal here

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$880 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Get 10GB of data for the price of 8GB at BT Mobile
Expires in - 1m 1hGet 10GB of data for the price of 8GB at BT Mobile
-$250
This might be your last chance to get the amazing OnePlus 6T at an incredible price
This might be your last chance to get the amazing OnePlus 6T at an incredible price
Pre-order Huawei P40 5G at Virgin and receive FreeBuds 3 as gift
Pre-order Huawei P40 5G at Virgin and receive FreeBuds 3 as gift
Apple's 2020 iPad Pro tablets are already available for less at Sky Mobile
Apple's 2020 iPad Pro tablets are already available for less at Sky Mobile
This Sky Mobile deal gives you the chance to save big on the 128GB iPad 7
This Sky Mobile deal gives you the chance to save big on the 128GB iPad 7
-$115
Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap
Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless