Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ are now heavily discounted at multiple US retailers





The "regular" Galaxy S20 and S20+ variants in particular don't seem correctly priced to succeed, which is why Amazon started offering a cool $200 discount with absolutely no strings attached just a couple of weeks after these powerful Android handsets made their commercial debut. Somewhat surprisingly, those unlocked deals are still around, and in the last week Samsung itself, as well as Best Buy and B&H Photo Video, have joined the killer promo party.













That means you can currently nab a 6.2 -inch Galaxy S20 in an unlocked variant in exchange for only $799.99 from the handset's manufacturer itself, while the 6.7-inch S20 Plus costs $999.99 with 128 gigs of internal storage space or $1149.99 in a 512GB configuration. Curiously enough, these $200 markdowns don't appear to apply to carrier-specific S20 and S20+ models, although you can obviously save even more on those if you don't have a problem agreeing to a monthly installment plan and opening a new line of service.





At first glance, it may also seem weird that the 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra continues to fetch a whopping $1399.99 with a modest 128GB local digital hoarding room allotment, but believe it or not, analysts claim this extravagantly priced device is the most popular member of the S20 family to date.









For what it's worth, the S20 Ultra can be purchased at a teeny-tiny $50 discount with upfront carrier activation from Best Buy, and the third-party retailer will also shave up to 250 bucks off the list prices of the unlocked S20 and S20+ under the same condition.





Finally, B&H Photo Video is selling the Galaxy S20 and S20+ for a flat $200 less than usual with a small deal sweetener in the form of a complimentary 128GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD memory card included. Oh, and by the way, you can also still score a free pair of AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones with the Galaxy S20+ at Samsung, but only if you relinquish the aforementioned $200 savings on the actual handset.









Bottom line, it's raining great deals for two of the greatest Android smartphones available today, so if you can afford them, now would be an excellent time to pull the trigger at your US retailer of choice.



