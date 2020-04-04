Verizon Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G for Verizon is deeply discounted at Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 04, 2020, 1:02 PM
Given the tender age, premium designs, super-advanced specifications, and solid reviews of Samsung's Galaxy S20-series devices, it's a little surprising to see these bad boys discounted so often and by so many different retailers and US carriers.

But while the state-of-the-art S20 Ultra is reportedly selling well, catching a lot of analysts and consumers that deemed the 6.9-inch handset too pricey to succeed off guard, the "regular" Galaxy S20 and the S20+ may not be connecting with their target audiences the way its manufacturers had anticipated.

That's probably the reason why the 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy S20+ is currently on sale at a substantial $350 off its list price in both 128 and 512GB storage configurations at Best Buy. As you can imagine, the killer new deal is nowhere near as straightforward as it sounds, requiring a monthly installment plan on Verizon and combining a $200 instant discount with $150 in $6.25 bill credits for the duration of your two-year "contract."

Check out the 128 and 512GB deals here



All in all, you're looking at spending only 850 bucks for an entry-level Galaxy S20+ 5G variant with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the 512GB configuration will set you back $41.66 a month for a grand total of around $1000 after 24 such payments. Even better, if you hurry, you're also eligible for a $50 Best Buy e-gift card with absolutely no strings attached, an offer that's currently valid for all smartphones activated on an installment plan with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Keep in mind that, although the unlocked S20+ is marked down by a cool $200 at Samsung and a number of authorized third-party retailers, the handset's makers are offering no special discount whatsoever for Big Red customers. The carrier itself only sells the 128GB variant at $150 off its regular price of $1200 with or without an installment plan.

Bottom line, if you're a fan of Verizon's 5G (or at least 4G LTE) network and can "settle" for a quad camera system including a 64MP primary shooter and 12MP secondary lens instead of the S20 Ultra's 108 and 48MP photographic beasts, Best Buy is definitely the (digital) place to go to right now.

Don't forget the smaller Galaxy S20 is still not available in a Verizon-compatible version, which should make this deal feel that much more attractive for folks interested in purchasing a new Samsung high-ender at a less-than-ludicrous price.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$870 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

