T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Editorials

This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Mar 06, 2020, 11:30 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series edge closer to what a perfect Android smartphone experience can be: with the latest and fastest chips, and a truly incredible 120Hz display they provide the fast and smooth experience that one can only dream of in a phone. Plus, you have a camera that can zoom further than any other smartphone. Add to that features like 5G connectivity, large batteries, and pretty much everything but the kitchen sink.

However, as I was using the Galaxy S20 Ultra over the past week, one feature was failing me and it was one I had to use every time I interacted with the phone. As much as I was enjoying the experience, I could not wrap my head around why Samsung had not improved it.

I am referring to the fingerprint scanner built inside the screen.

Samsung is the only company to use an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner


Samsung has been the first (and only) company to adopt an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. The ultrasonic technology was developed by Qualcommm and uses sound waves that bounce of your skin and allow the sensor to register the unique pattern of ridges and valleys on your finger to recognize it is you and unlock the phone. It sounds futuristic and in theory it is. 

But not in practice: the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is just too slow and nowhere nearly as accurate as the optical scanners that all other companies have adopted.


On the Galaxy S20 Ultra that I used, I often had to press on the screen a couple of times until it unlocked, and while it often times worked on the first try as well, it never felt quick. I also sometimes had to give it three and even four tries until it finally registered. While you do get an occasional misreading on optical fingerprint scanners on other phones, here, it seemed like something I had to deal with on a daily basis.

Optical fingerprint scanners are better in every way


What's worse is that issues with this type of fingerprint scanner are nothing new for Samsung: it's the exact same one it used in the S10 series and Note 10 series last year, and there are multiple complaints about this ultrasonic fingerprint scanner online. A recent speed test also confirmed the new S20 series had not improved in any noticeable way. It's just bad.

This might be forgivable in a cheap phone (it really isn't), but users will be paying $1400 for a super premium phone and having to fight a feature that is used multiple times every single day is just disappointing.


There are a few steps I do recommend if you are having problems with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the S20 series: register the same finger multiple times and don't use a glass screen protector (you do get a quite good plastic screen protector pre-applied). Even with those tips, though, it can still be frustratingly slow and inaccurate.
$1,399.99 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on Amazon
$1,234.56 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless