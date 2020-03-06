This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I am referring to the fingerprint scanner built inside the screen.
Samsung is the only company to use an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
But not in practice: the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is just too slow and nowhere nearly as accurate as the optical scanners that all other companies have adopted.
On the Galaxy S20 Ultra that I used, I often had to press on the screen a couple of times until it unlocked, and while it often times worked on the first try as well, it never felt quick. I also sometimes had to give it three and even four tries until it finally registered. While you do get an occasional misreading on optical fingerprint scanners on other phones, here, it seemed like something I had to deal with on a daily basis.
Optical fingerprint scanners are better in every way
What's worse is that issues with this type of fingerprint scanner are nothing new for Samsung: it's the exact same one it used in the S10 series and Note 10 series last year, and there are multiple complaints about this ultrasonic fingerprint scanner online. A recent speed test also confirmed the new S20 series had not improved in any noticeable way. It's just bad.
This might be forgivable in a cheap phone (it really isn't), but users will be paying $1400 for a super premium phone and having to fight a feature that is used multiple times every single day is just disappointing.
You can read our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review here
There are a few steps I do recommend if you are having problems with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the S20 series: register the same finger multiple times and don't use a glass screen protector (you do get a quite good plastic screen protector pre-applied). Even with those tips, though, it can still be frustratingly slow and inaccurate.
