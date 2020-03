Leaked Huawei P40 series marketing image shows off devices, official colors

March 26 is the date Huawei has chosen to unveil its next flagship smartphone series and now, with less than two weeks to go, Evan Blass has published an official press image that showcases the entire lineup in almost every color.Despite not being shown in a particular order, the new marketing image corroborates earlier reports about Huawei working on three flagship smartphones with three, four, and five rear sensors respectively.The cheapest of the bunch should be marketed as the Huawei P40 and will replace the previous-gen Huawei P30 . It features a triple-camera system that reportedly consists of a 52-megapixel main shooter, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an unspecified 3x telephoto implementation.Today’s leak suggests the smartphone will be made available to purchase in silver, gold, black, blue, and the gradient Breathing Crystal finish.Next on the list is the pricier Huawei P40 Pro. It reportedly boasts the same main camera and ultra-wide-angle shooter as the standard Huawei P40 model, but replaces the 3x telephoto lens with a 5x periscope alternative and introduces a Time-of-Flight sensor.