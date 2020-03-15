Leaked Huawei P40 series marketing image shows off devices, official colors

Android Huawei

Joshua Swingle
Mar 15, 2020, 4:47 PM
March 26 is the date Huawei has chosen to unveil its next flagship smartphone series and now, with less than two weeks to go, Evan Blass has published an official press image that showcases the entire lineup in almost every color.

Despite not being shown in a particular order, the new marketing image corroborates earlier reports about Huawei working on three flagship smartphones with three, four, and five rear sensors respectively.

The cheapest of the bunch should be marketed as the Huawei P40 and will replace the previous-gen Huawei P30. It features a triple-camera system that reportedly consists of a 52-megapixel main shooter, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an unspecified 3x telephoto implementation.

Today’s leak suggests the smartphone will be made available to purchase in silver, gold, black, blue, and the gradient Breathing Crystal finish.

Next on the list is the pricier Huawei P40 Pro. It reportedly boasts the same main camera and ultra-wide-angle shooter as the standard Huawei P40 model, but replaces the 3x telephoto lens with a 5x periscope alternative and introduces a Time-of-Flight sensor.

It looks set to be made available in the same silver, gold, black, blue, and Breathing Crystal finishes as its standard model. Previously leaked renders also showcased a mint green option, which is visible above.

The most expensive and most exciting smartphone of the bunch will be the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition. Previous leaks suggest it will be carved out of ceramic and, as shown by today’s photo, black and white variants are on the way.

