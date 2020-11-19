Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

Samsung Android Deals 5G

Microsoft has Samsung's Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G on sale at an unbelievable discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 19, 2020, 2:47 AM
Microsoft has Samsung's Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G on sale at an unbelievable discount
If you're thinking of picking up an ultra-high-end Android smartphone this holiday season, one of the most important questions you might be asking yourself right about now is whether you should wait for Black Friday or beat the rush and go for one of the many early offers available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video.

Normally, our advice would be to wait, especially now that we're talking about little more than a week, but some deals are simply too good to turn down. Microsoft appears to have specialized in irresistible promotions for Samsung flagships of late, following up a recent Galaxy Note 10+ bargain with a pretty incredible new deal on the entire 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 family.

Unfortunately, the 6.2-inch S20 5G model is already out of stock at a deeply discounted price of $599.99, which still leaves the S20+ and S20 Ultra on the table for speed-addicted Android bargain hunters. Obviously, the two jumbo-sized powerhouses are not what we'd traditionally call affordable after $450 markdowns either, but they're arguably more attractive than ever.

Keep in mind that you won't need to trade anything in, commit to a specific wireless service provider, or settle for a non-US handset incapable of delivering 5G speeds on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile to bring the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra down from $1,200 and $1,400 to $750 and $950 starting prices respectively.

All you have to do is initiate a "Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle" purchase on Microsoft's official US e-store, add your preferred model to the bundle, and then hit the "review and checkout" button at the top right corner to take you straight to the checkout process without needing to add anything else.

Of course, if you want, you can also order a $49.99 Microsoft 365 Family subscription for 15 months, some $79.99 Galaxy Buds, a $69.99 PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus controller for mobile and cloud gaming, and various other accessories at a 15 percent discount alongside your new unlocked Galaxy S20-series device, but the important thing to remember is that you don't have to do any of that stuff to score the massive aforementioned savings.

You can also shave the same 450 bucks off the list prices of the 512GB storage versions of the S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G, and while we obviously can't guarantee anything, it's going to be mighty hard for any upcoming Samsung Black Friday deals to top this huge discount.

