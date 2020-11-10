Microsoft brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ back into the limelight with huge new discount





While it's certainly not surprising to see the Note 10+ marked down... once again on Microsoft's official US e-store, it's also hard to argue with the freshly reduced price of this S Pen-wielding Snapdragon 855 powerhouse in both 256 and 512GB storage variants.





The former can be had for as little as $649.99 instead of its $1,099.99 list price in black, white, and "glow" flavors, whereas the digital hoarding-friendly configuration currently costs $749.99 in a single black hue. Considering that the latter's MSRP is $1,199.99, bargain hunters in love with Galaxy Note-series flagships are looking at saving a whopping 450 bucks no matter which of the two models they prefer.





Keep in mind that the Galaxy Note 10+ is equipped with a microSD card slot to further expand its storage space, as well as a hefty 12 gigs of RAM and a 4,300mAh battery supporting 45W charging speeds. The big guy sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and a centered hole punch accommodating a 10MP selfie shooter while also featuring a quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 12MP primary snapper, a 12MP telephoto sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a... largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.





In short, you get a lot of phone for your 650 bucks and up, although it's important to point out the unlocked handset on sale for a presumably limited time only lacks 5G connectivity altogether. To score the aforementioned $450 discount, you'll have to opt for Microsoft's " Samsung Galaxy Note10 Essentials Bundle" and hit the "Review and checkout" button after selecting your preferred device.





That way, you'll be buying the Note 10+ by itself, but if you so choose, you can also add a 15-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription to your bundle for an extra $49.99, as well as a pair of first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds at $79.99.



