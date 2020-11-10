Microsoft brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ back into the limelight with huge new discount
The former can be had for as little as $649.99 instead of its $1,099.99 list price in black, white, and "glow" flavors, whereas the digital hoarding-friendly configuration currently costs $749.99 in a single black hue. Considering that the latter's MSRP is $1,199.99, bargain hunters in love with Galaxy Note-series flagships are looking at saving a whopping 450 bucks no matter which of the two models they prefer.
Keep in mind that the Galaxy Note 10+ is equipped with a microSD card slot to further expand its storage space, as well as a hefty 12 gigs of RAM and a 4,300mAh battery supporting 45W charging speeds. The big guy sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and a centered hole punch accommodating a 10MP selfie shooter while also featuring a quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 12MP primary snapper, a 12MP telephoto sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a... largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.
In short, you get a lot of phone for your 650 bucks and up, although it's important to point out the unlocked handset on sale for a presumably limited time only lacks 5G connectivity altogether. To score the aforementioned $450 discount, you'll have to opt for Microsoft's "Samsung Galaxy Note10 Essentials Bundle" and hit the "Review and checkout" button after selecting your preferred device.
That way, you'll be buying the Note 10+ by itself, but if you so choose, you can also add a 15-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription to your bundle for an extra $49.99, as well as a pair of first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds at $79.99.