Samsung Android Microsoft Deals

Microsoft brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ back into the limelight with huge new discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 10, 2020, 2:27 PM
Microsoft brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ back into the limelight with huge new discount
Android power users probably don't think a lot about the Galaxy Note 10 duo these days, especially seeing as how it's pretty easy to get a member of Samsung's newer and arguably better S20 and Note 20 families with 5G at a substantial discount, but the same is actually true at the time of this writing for one 6.8-inch device released last year.

While it's certainly not surprising to see the Note 10+ marked down... once again on Microsoft's official US e-store, it's also hard to argue with the freshly reduced price of this S Pen-wielding Snapdragon 855 powerhouse in both 256 and 512GB storage variants.

The former can be had for as little as $649.99 instead of its $1,099.99 list price in black, white, and "glow" flavors, whereas the digital hoarding-friendly configuration currently costs $749.99 in a single black hue. Considering that the latter's MSRP is $1,199.99, bargain hunters in love with Galaxy Note-series flagships are looking at saving a whopping 450 bucks no matter which of the two models they prefer.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy Note 10+ is equipped with a microSD card slot to further expand its storage space, as well as a hefty 12 gigs of RAM and a 4,300mAh battery supporting 45W charging speeds. The big guy sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and a centered hole punch accommodating a 10MP selfie shooter while also featuring a quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 12MP primary snapper, a 12MP telephoto sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a... largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.

In short, you get a lot of phone for your 650 bucks and up, although it's important to point out the unlocked handset on sale for a presumably limited time only lacks 5G connectivity altogether. To score the aforementioned $450 discount, you'll have to opt for Microsoft's "Samsung Galaxy Note10 Essentials Bundle" and hit the "Review and checkout" button after selecting your preferred device.

That way, you'll be buying the Note 10+ by itself, but if you so choose, you can also add a 15-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription to your bundle for an extra $49.99, as well as a pair of first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds at $79.99.

Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
-$450off $1100 Special Microsoft store
  • Display 6.8 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

