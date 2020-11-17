Samsung's Galaxy S20+ powerhouse is on sale at an absolutely insane discount





Unless you're willing to jump through a number of different carrier hoops and buy two units at the price of one, trade in an eligible device, or port in an existing phone number, the lowest you can hope to find this bad boy by the end of the year is probably $900 or so.





That's definitely not a bad price to pay for a flagship that normally costs $1,200 unlocked, but B&H Photo Video can actually go much lower than that right now... on one condition. Namely, you'll have to settle for the SM-G985FD variant in a Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, or Cloud Blue hue, which is not designed specifically for the US market. Instead, this is primarily meant for use in Latin America, but that doesn't mean it won't work just fine on US networks.





In fact, you can activate the deeply discounted Galaxy S20 Plus on both AT&T and T-Mobile with absolutely no problem. The only problem is you won't be able to squeeze 5G speeds out of your hot new handset on either of the two GSM wireless service providers or use it in any way, shape or form on Verizon.





Then again, those 5G speeds are not very great stateside at the moment anyway, so you're not missing out on much if you do decide to pull the trigger here.





At $679.99, the Galaxy S20+ unquestionably has a lot going for it even with 5G support out of the equation, including a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display capable of refreshing your content at a blazing fast 120Hz rate, a massive 4,500mAh battery, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processing power, 8 gigs of memory, a grand total of four rear-facing cameras, and a premium combination of aluminum and glass for its water-resistant construction.



