iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Samsung Android Deals

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ powerhouse is on sale at an absolutely insane discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 17, 2020, 6:25 AM
Samsung's Galaxy S20+ powerhouse is on sale at an absolutely insane discount
While a good deal on an ultra-high-end smartphone like Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is not exactly hard to come by nowadays, the 6.7-inch powerhouse remains prohibitively priced for the vast majority of Android users out there.

Unless you're willing to jump through a number of different carrier hoops and buy two units at the price of one, trade in an eligible device, or port in an existing phone number, the lowest you can hope to find this bad boy by the end of the year is probably $900 or so.

That's definitely not a bad price to pay for a flagship that normally costs $1,200 unlocked, but B&H Photo Video can actually go much lower than that right now... on one condition. Namely, you'll have to settle for the SM-G985FD variant in a Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, or Cloud Blue hue, which is not designed specifically for the US market. Instead, this is primarily meant for use in Latin America, but that doesn't mean it won't work just fine on US networks.

In fact, you can activate the deeply discounted Galaxy S20 Plus on both AT&T and T-Mobile with absolutely no problem. The only problem is you won't be able to squeeze 5G speeds out of your hot new handset on either of the two GSM wireless service providers or use it in any way, shape or form on Verizon. 

Then again, those 5G speeds are not very great stateside at the moment anyway, so you're not missing out on much if you do decide to pull the trigger here.

At $679.99, the Galaxy S20+ unquestionably has a lot going for it even with 5G support out of the equation, including a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display capable of refreshing your content at a blazing fast 120Hz rate, a massive 4,500mAh battery, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processing power, 8 gigs of memory, a grand total of four rear-facing cameras, and a premium combination of aluminum and glass for its water-resistant construction.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best Black Friday camera deals available now and coming soon
Popular stories
Amazon Kindle, Fire tablets, Echo speakers Black Friday deals
Popular stories
Best Black Friday Apple deals
Popular stories
One of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals yet is available ahead of Black Friday
Popular stories
UScellular holiday deals are available now until January 11
Popular stories
Expires in - 19h 36minHere's how you can get 'early access' to a killer iPad Black Friday deal

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing
Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless