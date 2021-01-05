Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S20-series phone at a whopping $500 off
Incredibly enough, existing customers can also score the huge $500 discount simply by activating the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra on a full service plan within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email and remaining on Google Fi for 90 consecutive days. There are no obligatory trade-ins involved, mind you, but if you do want to give up your old phone, you can save even more than the aforementioned five Benjamins with minimal effort.
When all is said and done, the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 is on sale at a very reasonable $499.99, while the 6.7-inch S20 Plus and 6.9-inch S20 Ultra are marked down from $1,199.99 and $1,399.99 to $699.99 and $899.99 respectively.
S Pen enthusiasts unwilling to wait for the Galaxy S21 Ultra may also be happy to hear that the stylus-including Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are currently discounted by a slightly humbler but nonetheless massive $400 of their own at Google Fi.
Interestingly, these deals were essentially reversed ahead of Black Friday back in November 2020, with the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on sale at 500 bucks less than usual at that point and all three members of the Galaxy S20 family discounted by $400.