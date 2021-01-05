Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
Samsung Android Deals Google

Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S20-series phone at a whopping $500 off

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 05, 2021, 8:46 AM
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S20-series phone at a whopping $500 off
Hardcore fans of Samsung's wildly popular high-end phones are unlikely to even consider buying anything other than a Galaxy S21-series device now that the next big Unpacked event is right around the corner

But not everyone can afford to spend $1,000 (or more) every 6 or 12 months, so it might not be such a bad idea to at least think about picking up a slightly older Galaxy flagship if you're on a relatively tight budget.

While the "regular" S20 5G normally costs $999.99, a hot new Google Fi deal can slash that arguably excessive list price in half without requiring you to meet a lot of special conditions or jump through too many hoops. All you need to do is transfer your existing phone number from a different wireless service provider to the search giant's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) and either open an entirely new Fi account or join an existing group plan as a new member.

Check out all the Google Fi deals here



Incredibly enough, existing customers can also score the huge $500 discount simply by activating the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra on a full service plan within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email and remaining on Google Fi for 90 consecutive days. There are no obligatory trade-ins involved, mind you, but if you do want to give up your old phone, you can save even more than the aforementioned five Benjamins with minimal effort.

When all is said and done, the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 is on sale at a very reasonable $499.99, while the 6.7-inch S20 Plus and 6.9-inch S20 Ultra are marked down from $1,199.99 and $1,399.99 to $699.99 and $899.99 respectively. 

S Pen enthusiasts unwilling to wait for the Galaxy S21 Ultra may also be happy to hear that the stylus-including Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are currently discounted by a slightly humbler but nonetheless massive $400 of their own at Google Fi.

Interestingly, these deals were essentially reversed ahead of Black Friday back in November 2020, with the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on sale at 500 bucks less than usual at that point and all three members of the Galaxy S20 family discounted by $400.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20+
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S20-series phone at a whopping $500 off
Popular stories
Best iPhone 11 deals right now
Popular stories
Best AirPods sales and deals right now
Popular stories
Expires in - 14h 59minA brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch with LTE is on sale at an irresistible price
Popular stories
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE is on sale at a huge discount
Popular stories
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price drops below $1,000 on Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless