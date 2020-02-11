Samsung is offering some mind-blowing Galaxy S20 series trade-in discounts
We're talking up to $700 (seven hundred smackaroos) you can shave off the list prices of the freshly unveiled GS20-series flagships by trading in something like the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, iPhone 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. In order to qualify for that massive discount, the device you're looking to upgrade from will obviously need to turn on and "function normally", as well as show no cracks whatsoever on its screen and camera lens.
While the state-of-the-art S20 Ultra will remain a tough pill to swallow even with this type of trade-in, fetching $700 and up, the aforementioned $700 price cut would bring the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 (with 5G) all the way down to 300 bucks. The 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ 5G sounds like a pretty great bargain too at a starting price of $499.99 with this killer deal.
Of course, not everyone has a mint condition Note 10 or iPhone 11 Pro lying around waiting to be traded in, but some of the other discounts you can easily qualify for are also pretty much impossible to beat. For instance, you can get $600 off the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra with a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL trade-in. Yes, we're talking about two handsets that have been deeply discounted more times than we can count in recent months, occasionally dropping to $600 and even below that mark.
The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are also valued at $600 each, as are the iPhone 11, XS, and XS Max, while older and/or humbler devices like the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10e, S9, S9+, iPhone XR, 8, 8 Plus, Google Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL can bring you a decent $300 of their own in S20-series discounts.
What's even cooler is these insane trade-in deals can be combined with a pre-order offer letting you save an additional $100 with an S20 purchase, $150 with the S20+, and $200 with the S20 Ultra on "eligible" products including "TVs, accessories, and more."
