Samsung is offering some mind-blowing Galaxy S20 series trade-in discounts

But although pre-orders are not technically open yet on the official US website of the largest smartphone vendor out there, you can already... prepare to save a huge chunk of money on the S20, S20+ , or S20 Ultra . That's because the official reservation process is underway , aiming to make it easier to actually pre-order the Galaxy S20 model that best fits your needs (and budget) starting on February 21, and said reservation includes a little box revealing the absolutely bonkers trade-in values offered by Samsung if you choose to ditch your existing handset.













Note 10+, We're talking up to $700 (seven hundred smackaroos) you can shave off the list prices of the freshly unveiled GS20-series flagships by trading in something like the Galaxy Note 10 iPhone 11 Pro , or 11 Pro Max . In order to qualify for that massive discount, the device you're looking to upgrade from will obviously need to turn on and "function normally", as well as show no cracks whatsoever on its screen and camera lens.





While the state-of-the-art S20 Ultra will remain a tough pill to swallow even with this type of trade-in, fetching $700 and up, the aforementioned $700 price cut would bring the 6.2 -inch Galaxy S20 (with 5G) all the way down to 300 bucks. The 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ 5G sounds like a pretty great bargain too at a starting price of $499.99 with this killer deal.













What's even cooler is these insane trade-in deals can be combined with a pre-order offer letting you save an additional $100 with an S20 purchase, $150 with the S20+, and $200 with the S20 Ultra on "eligible" products including "TVs, accessories, and more."





The mobile tech world's worst kept secrets since, well, Samsung's previous high-end smartphone release are properly out at long last , and just as expected, you'll need to spend a small fortune to get even the "regular" Galaxy S20 (with 5G support) in its entry-level 128GB storage variant.