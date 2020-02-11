Samsung Android Deals

Samsung is offering some mind-blowing Galaxy S20 series trade-in discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 11, 2020, 3:31 PM
Samsung is offering some mind-blowing Galaxy S20 series trade-in discounts
The mobile tech world's worst kept secrets since, well, Samsung's previous high-end smartphone release are properly out at long last, and just as expected, you'll need to spend a small fortune to get even the "regular" Galaxy S20 (with 5G support) in its entry-level 128GB storage variant.

But although pre-orders are not technically open yet on the official US website of the largest smartphone vendor out there, you can already... prepare to save a huge chunk of money on the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra. That's because the official reservation process is underway, aiming to make it easier to actually pre-order the Galaxy S20 model that best fits your needs (and budget) starting on February 21, and said reservation includes a little box revealing the absolutely bonkers trade-in values offered by Samsung if you choose to ditch your existing handset.

We're talking up to $700 (seven hundred smackaroos) you can shave off the list prices of the freshly unveiled GS20-series flagships by trading in something like the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, iPhone 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. In order to qualify for that massive discount, the device you're looking to upgrade from will obviously need to turn on and "function normally", as well as show no cracks whatsoever on its screen and camera lens.

While the state-of-the-art S20 Ultra will remain a tough pill to swallow even with this type of trade-in, fetching $700 and up, the aforementioned $700 price cut would bring the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 (with 5G) all the way down to 300 bucks. The 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ 5G sounds like a pretty great bargain too at a starting price of $499.99 with this killer deal. 

Of course, not everyone has a mint condition Note 10 or iPhone 11 Pro lying around waiting to be traded in, but some of the other discounts you can easily qualify for are also pretty much impossible to beat. For instance, you can get $600 off the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra with a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL trade-in. Yes, we're talking about two handsets that have been deeply discounted more times than we can count in recent months, occasionally dropping to $600 and even below that mark.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are also valued at $600 each, as are the iPhone 11, XS, and XS Max, while older and/or humbler devices like the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10e, S9, S9+, iPhone XR, 8, 8 Plus, Google Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL can bring you a decent $300 of their own in S20-series discounts. 

What's even cooler is these insane trade-in deals can be combined with a pre-order offer letting you save an additional $100 with an S20 purchase, $150 with the S20+, and $200 with the S20 Ultra on "eligible" products including "TVs, accessories, and more."

3 Comments

squishypanda8
Reply

3. squishypanda8

Posts: 47; Member since: Aug 28, 2015

Bruh $300 for an s10e that's it?

posted on 38 min ago

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

2. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 134; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

Wow - I see no basic S20 available for Verizon (not shown as an option on Samsung).

posted on 1 hour ago

Xavier1415
Reply

1. Xavier1415

Posts: 237; Member since: Feb 26, 2012

awesome!

posted on 1 hour ago

