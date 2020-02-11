Samsung is offering some mind-blowing Galaxy S20 series trade-in discounts





But although pre-orders are not technically open yet on the official US website of the largest smartphone vendor out there, you can already... prepare to save a huge chunk of money on the S20, S20+ , or S20 Ultra . That's because the official reservation process is underway , aiming to make it easier to actually pre-order the Galaxy S20 model that best fits your needs (and budget) starting on February 21, and said reservation includes a little box revealing the absolutely bonkers trade-in values offered by Samsung if you choose to ditch your existing handset.

















While the state-of-the-art S20 Ultra will remain a tough pill to swallow even with this type of trade-in, fetching $700 and up, the aforementioned $700 price cut would bring the 6.2 -inch Galaxy S20 (with 5G) all the way down to 300 bucks. The 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ 5G sounds like a pretty great bargain too at a starting price of $499.99 with this killer deal.













What's even cooler is these insane trade-in deals can be combined with a pre-order offer letting you save an additional $100 with an S20 purchase, $150 with the S20+, and $200 with the S20 Ultra on "eligible" products including "TVs, accessories, and more."



