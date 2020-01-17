T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Accessories Samsung Android Deals Wearables

You can once again save big on Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series devices at Samsung

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 17, 2020, 5:18 AM

If you missed or skipped the recent holiday deal bonanza on Samsung's 2019 flagship phones and are not too keen on waiting for the Galaxy S20 lineup to be released, you'll probably be pleased to hear there are still many different ways to save big on the regular prices of the phenomenal Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10+.

One of the most interesting promotions currently available directly from the US e-store of the world's largest smartphone vendor combines a $100 discount with a so-called Samsung "Eco-Bundle" at no extra charge. Said bundle includes no less than three complimentary items you'll almost certainly find useful for protecting your investment, as well as enhancing its functionality and convenience.


Check out the deals here



You're looking at a free cover of choice from a long list of silicone, leather, S-View flip, rugged, and LED wallet options, as well as a gratis pair of true wireless Galaxy Buds in silver and a low-end but handy Galaxy Fit wearable device at no cost whatsoever. Overall, that package is separately worth around 240 bucks, adding to the already cool aforementioned $100 discount on the actual phone of your choice from a list including the "regular" S10, the jumbo-sized S10 Plus, the 6.3-inch Note 10, and the unapologetically huge 6.8-inch Note 10+.

While these new deals are relatively straightforward and hassle-free, they require carrier financing on "select" mobile network operators. Specifically, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. That's somewhat inconvenient for folks that like to buy their high-end handsets completely unlocked with absolutely no strings attached, but an overall savings of $340 is definitely nothing to sneeze at. 

Samsung's 2019 flagships probably need no introduction, sharing a potent Snapdragon 855 processor in the US, as well as state-of-the-art Dynamic AMOLED display technology. While all four ultra-high-end devices on sale here come with perforated screens, the Note 10 and Note 10+ moved the so-called "hole punch" from the right side to the middle of their panels. Of course, there are other significant differences to note between the two families before deciding what marked-down model to buy, but all four of these bad boys deliver objectively impressive bang for your buck.

$719.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on Amazon
$815.93 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on Amazon
$528.50 Samsung Galaxy S10 on Amazon

