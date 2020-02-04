T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals Wearables

Samsung kicks off a fresh batch of killer Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 04, 2020, 8:01 AM

You may have grown accustomed by now to seeing Samsung's 2019 flagship handsets discounted more often than not, and in keeping with that tradition, the entire Galaxy Note 10 and S10 families are unsurprisingly on sale again in anticipation of the Galaxy S20 series announcement next week.

There are absolutely no strings attached to these killer new deals, as the world's largest smartphone vendor can hook you up with some sweet savings on unlocked members of the aforementioned ultra-high-end handset lineups, as well as a cool freebie.

Check out the deals here



The priciest models are also the most deeply discounted, with the Galaxy S10+ currently available for $850 instead of $1,000 in an entry-level 128GB storage variant, while a 256 gig configuration of the Galaxy Note 10+ can be yours right now in exchange for 950 bucks after an identical $150 markdown. On top of that, Samsung is throwing in a Galaxy Fit at no extra charge.

The 2019-released activity tracker normally costs an additional 100 bucks on its own, although it's worth pointing out that Samsung's official US e-store lists the entry-level wearable device at $79.99 today. 

The black or silver Galaxy Fit also comes bundled with the unlocked Galaxy S10e, S10, and Note 10, the latter two of which can be purchased at $100 off their regular prices too. The S10e still costs $750 and up, but at least it includes a small gift likely to come in handy if you don't dig or can't afford full-fledged smartwatches.

Keep in mind that certain Note 10 and S10-series storage options and hues are listed as out of stock, while others might be in short supply, so if you're 100 percent sure you won't be buying a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra when they're released, you'll want to hurry and nab the 2019 flagship that best fits your personal preferences and needs.

$801.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on Amazon
$804.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on Amazon
$522.31 Samsung Galaxy S10 on Amazon

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

8.0

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

10.0

Samsung Galaxy S10

9.0

Samsung Galaxy S10+

9.7

Samsung Galaxy S10e

9.3

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$160
Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are on sale at a massive discount with Verizon installments
Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are on sale at a massive discount with Verizon installments
-$100
The Apple Watch Series 5 can be yours at a lower than ever price with select trade-ins
The Apple Watch Series 5 can be yours at a lower than ever price with select trade-ins
-36%
TicWatch Valentine's Day sale offers special discounts on several smartwatches
Expires in - 1w 1dTicWatch Valentine's Day sale offers special discounts on several smartwatches
LG G7 ThinQ drops to new all-time low price at Amazon
LG G7 ThinQ drops to new all-time low price at Amazon
Amazon is running an extensive sale on GPS-only and LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 5 variants
Amazon is running an extensive sale on GPS-only and LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 5 variants
-$50
Amazon has multiple iPad mini (2019) variants on sale at rare discounts
Amazon has multiple iPad mini (2019) variants on sale at rare discounts

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless