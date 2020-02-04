Samsung kicks off a fresh batch of killer Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series deals









There are absolutely no strings attached to these killer new deals, as the world's largest smartphone vendor can hook you up with some sweet savings on unlocked members of the aforementioned ultra-high-end handset lineups, as well as a cool freebie.













The priciest models are also the most deeply discounted, with the Galaxy S10+ currently available for $850 instead of $1,000 in an entry-level 128GB storage variant, while a 256 gig configuration of the Galaxy Note 10+ can be yours right now in exchange for 950 bucks after an identical $150 markdown. On top of that, Samsung is throwing in a Galaxy Fit at no extra charge.





The 2019-released activity tracker normally costs an additional 100 bucks on its own, although it's worth pointing out that Samsung's official US e-store lists the entry-level wearable device at $79.99 today.





The black or silver Galaxy Fit also comes bundled with the unlocked Galaxy S10e S10 , and Note 10 , the latter two of which can be purchased at $100 off their regular prices too. The S10e still costs $750 and up, but at least it includes a small gift likely to come in handy if you don't dig or can't afford full-fledged smartwatches.





Keep in mind that certain Note 10 and S10-series storage options and hues are listed as out of stock, while others might be in short supply, so if you're 100 percent sure you won't be buying a Galaxy S20 S20+ , or S20 Ultra when they're released , you'll want to hurry and nab the 2019 flagship that best fits your personal preferences and needs.



